Empowering Children Through Words: Noella Miller's 'The ABCs of Affirmations' Inspires Confidence Daily

A motivational A-to-Z book that helps children build self-worth, emotional strength, and morning mindfulness.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when mental wellness and emotional intelligence are becoming as essential as academic skills, debut author Noella Miller introduces a heartfelt and empowering new children’s book: The ABCs of Affirmations. Published by Fulton Books, this vibrant and inspiring work helps children embrace self-worth, positivity, and emotional reflection—one letter at a time.

The ABCs of Affirmations is more than a book—it’s a daily ritual. With each page dedicated to a motivational word or phrase corresponding to the alphabet, Miller’s creation encourages children to start their mornings grounded in positivity. Whether shared at home with parents, in classrooms with teachers, or among peers and counselors, this book builds a strong foundation for emotional growth, confidence, and optimism.

“The battle against depression and bullying begins with the way children see themselves,” says Miller. “This book was born out of a desire to help children recognize their own beauty, power, and potential.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, to a family from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Noella Miller is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in Creative Writing and English. While simultaneously launching her own beauty company at just 23 years old, Miller remained committed to her true calling—writing stories with purpose. The ABCs of Affirmations is the result of that passion, aimed at giving young readers the tools to reflect, recharge, and shine.

Miller's work speaks not only to children but to parents, educators, and mental health professionals who understand that learning to read and write is only part of a child’s education. The other part? Teaching them to be resilient, expressive, and hopeful

