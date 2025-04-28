NUJ welcomes publication of the Workplace Culture Review

The union will now scrutinise it closely and speak to NUJ members at the BBC to seek their views on the recommendations and findings.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said:

"It’s vitally important that the country’s largest public service broadcaster is a safe place to work and people can not only thrive and be creative, but feel able to call out bad behaviour, whether it be bullying, sexual harassment or an abuse of power. Previously, on too many occasions, senior managers have turned a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.

"The six recommendations drawn up by Change Associates are just a start. We of course welcome the call to reset BBC values. But too often in the past, power imbalances have affected decision making and that must not be allowed to continue. Everyone, regardless of their role, must be treated the same and must be made to feel that they can report bad behaviour when they see or hear it. We welcome the BBC’s commitment to hold everyone to account and we will do all we can to hold the BBC to account."