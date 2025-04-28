23 Maryland Schools Earn Purple Star Designation

April 28, 2025

Eight school systems were honored for strong support of students from military families.

BALTIMORE (April 28, 2025) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced the 2025-27 Purple Star Schools from eight school systems, recognizing their strong services and support for students from military families.

The 23 schools will be recognized at Tuesday’s State Board of Education meeting.

“Our Purple Star Schools are shining examples of compassion in action,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “These school communities open their hearts to military-connected students and families, offering not just support, but a true sense of belonging. We celebrate their commitment and the difference they make every single day.”

This year’s Purple Star Schools include:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Manor View Elementary, Pershing Hill Elementary

Calvert County Public Schools

Beach Elementary, Calvert Elementary, Calvert High School, Calvert Career & Technology Academy, Northern High School, Northern Middle School, Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus, Plum Point Elementary, St. Leonard Elementary, Windy Hill Elementary

Charles County Public Schools

Indian Head Elementary School

Frederick County Public Schools

West Frederick Middle School, Whittier Elementary

Howard County Public School System

Bollman Bridge Elementary, West Friendship Elementary

Montgomery County Public Schools

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Imagine Andrews Public Charter School, Stephen Decatur Middle School

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Leonardtown High School, Hollywood Elementary, Leonardtown Elementary

Maryland joined this initiative in 2023, one of 43 states nationwide. To earn the designation, schools must have a dedicated military liaison, provide accessible digital resources, offer a student-led transition program, and ensure staff receive training on the unique needs of military families.

