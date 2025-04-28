23 Maryland Schools Earn Purple Star Designation
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
MEDIA CONTACT:
Raven Hill, 410-767-0486
raven.hill@maryland.gov
Eight school systems were honored for strong support of students from military families.
BALTIMORE (April 28, 2025) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced the 2025-27 Purple Star Schools from eight school systems, recognizing their strong services and support for students from military families.
The 23 schools will be recognized at Tuesday’s State Board of Education meeting.
“Our Purple Star Schools are shining examples of compassion in action,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “These school communities open their hearts to military-connected students and families, offering not just support, but a true sense of belonging. We celebrate their commitment and the difference they make every single day.”
This year’s Purple Star Schools include:
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Manor View Elementary, Pershing Hill Elementary
Calvert County Public Schools
- Beach Elementary, Calvert Elementary, Calvert High School, Calvert Career & Technology Academy, Northern High School, Northern Middle School, Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus, Plum Point Elementary, St. Leonard Elementary, Windy Hill Elementary
Charles County Public Schools
- Indian Head Elementary School
Frederick County Public Schools
- West Frederick Middle School, Whittier Elementary
Howard County Public School System
- Bollman Bridge Elementary, West Friendship Elementary
Montgomery County Public Schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools
- Imagine Andrews Public Charter School, Stephen Decatur Middle School
St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Leonardtown High School, Hollywood Elementary, Leonardtown Elementary
Maryland joined this initiative in 2023, one of 43 states nationwide. To earn the designation, schools must have a dedicated military liaison, provide accessible digital resources, offer a student-led transition program, and ensure staff receive training on the unique needs of military families.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.