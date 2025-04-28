NCJAR Celebrates Fair Housing Month and Honors Bill Flagg as NAR Fair Housing Champion

NCJAR Celebrates Fair Housing Month and Honors Bill Flagg as Fair Housing Champion

Recognizing Leadership in Equity and Inclusion as Fair Housing Month Comes to a Close

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Fair Housing Month comes to a close this April, North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS NCJAR ) reflects on the significant strides made since the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968. This month served as a reminder of the ongoing work to ensure equity, inclusion, and access in housing, values that NCJAR and REALTORSacross the nation strive to uphold every day.NCJAR is proud to celebrate the achievements of one of its own, Bill Flagg, who has been recognized as a 2025 recipient of the National Association of REALTORS(NAR) Fair Housing Champion Award. Bill’s dedication to furthering the mission of fair housing through advocacy and action spans over four decades. Notably, his leadership in organizing Newark’s first successful Homeownership Fair, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Baptist Church, has left a lasting impact on the community and serves as a model for others to follow.“Bill Flagg’s work exemplifies the heart of what Fair Housing Month is all about,” said Jeff Jones , NCJAR 2025 President. “His tireless efforts to bring opportunity to underserved communities continue to inspire REALTORSand remind us that we each have a responsibility to be champions of inclusion and access.”As we move forward, NCJAR urges its members to carry the spirit of Fair Housing Month into every day of the year. REALTORShave a unique opportunity to not only abide by the law but to actively work to eliminate bias, promote inclusivity, and foster conversations that lead to lasting change in our industry and communities.This month’s theme, “Being the Change,” underscores the importance of REALTORStaking an active role in confronting bias, fostering inclusivity, and leading conversations that propel the industry toward greater equity.“We all have the power to make a difference in the communities we serve,” added Jeff Jones. “Whether through training, education, or simply engaging with our neighbors, we can continue to build a future where everyone has an equal opportunity to pursue homeownership.”As Fair Housing Month draws to a close, let us celebrate the accomplishments of individuals like Bill Flagg and renew our commitment to promoting fair housing and leading with integrity every day.For more information about NCJAR and its ongoing efforts to promote fair housing, please visit www.NCJAR.com and www.homebuyer.ncjar.com About NCJAR: North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR) is dedicated to advocating for the real estate industry and promoting the values of fairness, equity, and access for all in every community we serve. Through education, outreach, and ongoing professional development, NCJAR strives to create a real estate market that serves all people equally.About Homebuyer NCJARHomebuyer NCJAR is your go-to resource for homebuying in North Central New Jersey. Powered by NCJAR, we connect you with expert REALTORSand provide essential tools and insights to make informed decisions throughout your homebuying journey.

