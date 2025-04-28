KENPAT HONORED WITH CISCA AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

The ornamental ceiling at the Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom. KENPAT recently won an award from the Ceilings and Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA) for its work on the project. The centerpiece of the renovated Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center ballroom was the ceiling, highlighted by four ornate Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) fixtures totaling 3,200 square feet that were hand-assembled on-site by KENPAT. Installa KENPAT's Award Seal from CISCA for its work on the Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom KENPAT logo, Apopka, Fla.

KENPAT honored by the Ceilings and Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA) for its outstanding work on the Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom project.

Receiving this award from CISCA is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise.” — Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT, a leading Florida specialty contractor focusing on interior and exterior wall systems, announced today that it has been honored by the Ceilings and Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA) with a prestigious award for its outstanding work on the Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom project.

The Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom, located in Orlando, Florida, serves as a premier venue for events and conferences. KENPAT’s innovative approach and meticulous execution played a pivotal role in transforming the ballroom into a sophisticated and functional space.

This is the fifth time CISCA recognized the company for its work. The Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom joins KENPAT’s other high-profile projects, including the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center (Phases I & II), Orlando VA Hospital, and Nemours Children’s Hospital—further cementing its reputation for excellence in the interior systems industry.

The CISCA Construction Excellence Awards recognize exemplary projects that demonstrate innovation, quality, and excellence in the interior systems industry. KENPAT’s contribution to the Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom involved the installation of state-of-the-art ceiling systems that enhance both the aesthetic appeal and acoustic performance of the space.

“Receiving this award from CISCA is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise,” said Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO. “The Gaylord Palms Osceola Ballroom project showcases our commitment to delivering exceptional interior solutions that meet and exceed our clients’ expectations.”

The award was officially presented during the CISCA Summit Awards Dinner on April 24, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV. This recognition places KENPAT among an elite group of industry leaders celebrated for their contributions to the field of interior systems construction.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. KENPAT delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of projects, including public buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, and large commercial developments. KENPAT is known for its commitment. For more information about KENPAT and its award-winning projects, visit www.KENPAT.net.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.