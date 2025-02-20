ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS NAMES KENPAT A TOP-PERFORMING COMPANY

KENPAT logo, Apopka, Fla. ABC Named KENPAT to its list of 2025 Top Performers

KENPAT announced it ranked 54th on Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2025 Top Performers list.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT announced it ranked 54th on Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2025 Top Performers list, an annual publication recognizing the association’s contractor members for outstanding achievements in safety, quality, merit, project excellence, and special designations ranked by the number of hours worked.

"At KENPAT, our commitment to safety, quality, and innovation is at the core of everything we do," said Paul Wolmarans, chief executive officer of KENPAT. "Earning a place on ABC’s 2025 Top Performers list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We take great pride in fostering a culture that prioritizes safety, continuous learning, and excellence in execution, ensuring we deliver the highest standards to our clients."

As an ABC Top Performer, KENPAT achieved Platinum status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System®, which helps top contractors achieve incident rates significantly lower than the industry average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. KENPAT also earned ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, safety performance, talent management—including inclusion, diversity, and merit—craft and management education, and community relations.

KENPAT has consistently demonstrated its commitment to industry-leading safety and high-quality construction standards, earning recognition through ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor program and Excellence in Construction® awards.

“Competition is a healthy constant in the ever-evolving world of construction, and KENPAT believes fair and open competition based on merit, fosters innovation, increases value, and delivers results for the betterment of the individual, the industry, and the nation,” said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC. “ABC top performers are the competitive all-stars of construction, with commonalities like ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, upskilling and education programs, leadership development, technology implementation, and more. These contractors win work based on merit.

Congratulations to KENPAT for competing on a fair and level playing field, building the nation’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, and for attracting and retaining the best talent, based on merit.”

The seventh annual ABC Top Performers lists include diverse merit shop businesses large and small, from women-, veteran-, and minority-owned businesses and service-disabled firms to disadvantaged business enterprises across the country.

Through robust programs like STEP and AQC, KENPAT demonstrates its commitment to:

• Sustaining and growing its business, financially and economically

• Offering market-competitive compensation, benefits, and retirement packages

• Committing to industry-leading safety standards

• Investing in workforce development, education, and career opportunities

• Promoting inclusive and diverse work environments

• Providing career growth opportunities for employees

• Cultivating strong, dedicated leadership

The ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 250 Performers, Top General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors, and Top Performers by Market, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential. The Top Performers with Special Designations hold one or more special designations. The Top Performers were ranked by the number of hours worked in 2023, as reported in their 2024 STEP applications. The rankings also include lists of top-performing companies in 19 market segments, such as airports, data centers, education, health care, industrial, infrastructure, military, and sports complexes.

ABC 2025 Top Performers is presented by these ABC strategic partners: CNA, Milwaukee, and United Rentals. View ABC’s 2025 Top Performers list here.

