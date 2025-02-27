ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS HONORS N-RG CLADDING WITH NATIONAL PYRAMID AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION

Malachowsky Hall North Elevation (Main Elevation) Facing Reitz Union The north (main) elevation of Malachowsky Hall for Data Science & Information Technology at the University of Florida, featuring N-RG Cladding LLC’s prefabricated exterior system. This v Malachowsky Hall North Elevation (Main Elevation) Facing Reitz Union Another view of the north (main) elevation of Malachowsky Hall, where N-RG Cladding LLC’s advanced facade design integrates post-painted aluminum panels and architectural glass. Facing t Malachowsky Hall South Elevation Entrance The south entrance of Malachowsky Hall for Data Science & Information Technology at the University of Florida, featuring N-RG Cladding LLC’s cohesive cladding and glazing solutions. This elevation showcases the bu Malachowsky Hall East Elevation Entry with Volumetric Panel Geometry The east entry of Malachowsky Hall at the University of Florida, emphasizing N-RG Cladding LLC’s volumetric panel geometry. Distinct angles, modular panels, and careful engineering highl ABC - PYRAMID AWARD NATIONAL EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION® AWARDS SEAL

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) has awarded N-RG Cladding its prestigious Pyramid Award for Excellence in Construction for the company’s work on the Malachowsky Hall for Data Science & Information Technology at the University of Florida (UF). ABC presented the award on February 26, 2025, during its 35th Annual Excellence in Construction Awards gala at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The EIC awards recognized 96 of the nation’s top construction projects from 2024, honoring the most outstanding construction projects, such as upgrades and renovations to hospitals and constructing hydraulic stations, sports complexes, government buildings and airports.

This national recognition follows the ABC Central Florida Chapter’s 2024 Eagle Award and spotlights N-RG’s role in delivering the striking facade of Malachowsky Hall. Named for NVIDIA co-founder and UF alumnus Chris Malachowsky, the building symbolizes the university’s commitment to innovation in data science and technology. Its modern design stands in bold contrast to the traditional architecture of the surrounding Gainesville campus.

“This project is the epitome of excellence, demonstrating quality, health, safety and innovation in our industry,” said 2025 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors David Pugh, partner, Bradley, Birmingham, Alabama. “The teams at N-RG Cladding are the best of the best in merit shop construction. The Malachowsky Hall project is an industry-leading construction project, showing how members of ABC build projects safely, on time and on budget. It is an honor to congratulate N-RG Cladding for showcasing the pinnacle of construction excellence.”

A panel of industry experts served as the competition’s judges. This year’s judges included representatives from Dick’s Sporting Goods, the Design-Build Institute of America, Engineering News-Record, Construction Owners Association of America, the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Building Sciences, the Smithsonian Institution and other select construction-related organizations nationwide.

A Testament to Innovation and Collaboration

N-RG Cladding served as the design-assist partner and construction lead for the building’s distinctive exterior. Working closely with Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Architects and Ajax Construction, N-RG, in connection with its affiliated partners, employed advanced prefabrication techniques to deliver more than 1,400 prefabricated wall units, incorporating light gauge framing, post-painted aluminum panels, electrochromic glazing, and acoustical wall panels. The project was completed ahead of schedule, meeting the University of Florida’s exacting aesthetic and performance standards.

“Our team is proud to have played a key role in shaping such an iconic structure on the UF campus,” said Yuri Melnichenko, vice president of N-RG Cladding. “This national recognition affirms our commitment to innovation, teamwork, and delivering exceptional results. Malachowsky Hall is a model for the future of construction technology, and we’re thrilled to be leading this transformation.”

A Growing Legacy of Excellence

N-RG Cladding’s work on Malachowsky Hall has already garnered attention within the architectural and construction communities. The project was featured at Facades+ conferences in Texas and Florida and has opened the door to three upcoming projects on the UF campus.

Setting the Standard for Specialty Contractors

With accolades including the 2024 Eagle Award from ABC Central Florida and now the National Pyramid Award, N-RG Cladding continues to set the standard for specialty contractors. The Malachowsky Hall project demonstrates the company’s expertise in prefabricated wall systems, unitized facades, and architectural glass services, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in Florida’s construction industry.

About N-RG Cladding:

N-RG Cladding is a leading commercial specialty contractor serving the Southeastern U.S. construction industry, specializing in the design and installation of architectural cladding, N-RG delivers value-driven solutions that balance design vision, budget, and performance.

About ABC:

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 67 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.



