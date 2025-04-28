DoHS Strengthens Support for Child Welfare Workforce Through Trauma-Sensitive Initiatives

Child welfare professionals fulfill a vital mission, promoting child safety, well-being, and permanence. Each day, they work with individuals and families who have experienced significant trauma, which places them at heightened risk of developing secondary traumatic stress (STS), and, in some cases, experiencing trauma themselves. STS occurs when individuals absorb the firsthand trauma of others, potentially affecting their own health and job performance if not properly addressed.

To meet this challenge, the West Virginia Department of Human Services' (DoHS) Bureau for Social Services (BSS) has partnered with the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery to maintain a Trauma-Sensitive Workplace (TSW) team. This team provides trauma-informed supports such as crisis response services (both individual and group), peer support groups, and training and consultation focused on trauma awareness and resilience.

“This work is deeply meaningful, but it can also take a toll,” said LuAnn Edge, Director of the Trauma-Sensitive Workplace initiative. “Our goal is to create a supportive environment where staff feel seen, heard, and equipped with tools to care for their own well-being while continuing to serve others.”

In addition to direct support, the TSW team collaborated with BSS leadership and launched a Trauma-Sensitive Workplace website, a digital hub offering centralized access to trauma-informed resources, guidance, and updates. Promotional materials and posters will be shared in county offices to help ensure all staff are aware of the tools available to them.

“Our child welfare professionals show tremendous courage and compassion every day as they support children and families in difficult circumstances,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “As a Department, it’s our responsibility to care for those who care for others. Supporting staff through trauma-sensitive resources helps ensure they remain resilient, effective, and committed to this vital work.”

This initiative reinforces BSS’s and Marshall’s long-term commitment to building a resilient and supported workforce while delivering high-quality, child-centered services across the state.

“Supervisors and administrators face the complex task of leading teams in emotionally intense environments,” said Lorie Bragg, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Interim Commissioner. “By embedding trauma-informed practices into the workplace, we are reinforcing our commitment to the well-being of our staff and the long-term success of the families they serve.”

To learn more about DoHS and its child welfare initiatives, visit humanservices.wv.gov. To explore open positions that support West Virginia’s children and families, click here.