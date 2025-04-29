TD Equine Partners with Altano Group to Elevate Equine Veterinary Care

Their expertise perfectly complements Altano’s vision of advancing specialized veterinary care. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and innovation.” — Dr. Chris Berezowski, Chief Medical Officer of Altano North America

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TD Equine is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Altano Group , an international leader in equine veterinary medicine. This collaboration represents a significant step forward for both organizations, enhancing and broadening the scope of high-quality services offered to horse owners, trainers, and equine enthusiasts in the Calgary, Alberta, Canada area.TD Equine is widely recognized for its comprehensive range of veterinary services, including performance and preventive healthcare, advanced lameness diagnostics, pre-purchase evaluations, dentistry, reproductive services and serving as the official veterinarian for Spruce Meadows, a world class show jumping venue. Known for their personal and caring approach, TD Equine has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider, committed to the wellness and performance of horses across all disciplines.With the help of Altano Group’s exceptional management support team, extensive collaborative network, and dedicated educational resources, TD Equine is poised to expand its capabilities, enhance service delivery, and ensure sustained excellence in patient care and client relations."We are thrilled to welcome TD Equine into the Altano community," said Dr. Chris Berezowski, Chief Medical Officer of Altano North America. "TD Equine has established itself as a leader in equine sports medicine, with a notable commitment to both English and Western performance horses. Their expertise perfectly complements Altano’s vision of advancing specialized veterinary care. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and innovation."The partnership highlights a strong alignment in values and vision between the two organizations. TD Equine’s philosophy of "horse people helping horse people" resonates strongly with Altano’s commitment to veterinary excellence, innovation, and education, led by globally recognized equine veterinarians.Dr. French of TD Equine emphasized the mutual benefits of this collaboration: "Joining forces with Altano Group is an exciting development. We are eager to integrate into Altano's extensive network, adopting their best practices, leveraging resources, and enhancing our ability to deliver outstanding care to our equine patients."This strategic alliance ensures a bright future for TD Equine and solidifies Altano Group’s commitment to leading advancements in equine veterinary care while maintaining a shared dedication to exceptional patient outcomes and client service.

