Preload Announces the 2025 Concrete Decision Awards Starting April 21st

Preload, the nation's leader in prestressed concrete tank design and construction, proudly announces the commencement of the 2025 Concrete Decision Awards. The award contest begins on April 21st and runs through May 5th, bringing attention to excellence in infrastructure improvements across the United States.Since its inception in 2017, the Concrete Decision Awards have recognized the significant contributions of Preload's clients to their communities. These awards serve as a platform to highlight the critical role storage infrastructure plays in the health and vitality of our nation's communities. As the pioneers and long-standing leaders in the industry with over 90 years of experience, Preload utilizes this opportunity to showcase groundbreaking designs and to continue educating communities about the importance of quality storage infrastructure.The nomination process is open to all Preload projects completed in 2024 that have been filled and tested. Voting is a community-driven effort where people familiar with Preload can support their favorite tank by casting one vote per day during the two-week period.Past winners of the prestigious award include notable projects such as those in Lubbock, TX (2017), Sellersburg, IN (2019), and most recently Eden Prairie, MN (2022). Each winning project has left a lasting impact on its community, underscoring the importance of robust infrastructure investments.Winning the Concrete Decision Award not only brings prestigious recognition within the industry but also ensures broader visibility and support. Preload commits to making a $3,500 donation in the winner's name to Water Buffalos, supporting organizations like "Water for People," "American Water Works Association," and "Water Environment Federation." The triumphant tank will be immortalized on a custom patch worn by Water Buffalos at the ACE conference in Denver, CO, and showcased on Preload's official website, further enhancing its reach.With these awards, Preload aims to celebrate and document the remarkable infrastructure advancements made possible by their clients while continuing to promote their legacy which began in 1932. Preload invites all stakeholders to participate in this celebration of innovation, integrity, and community service.For more information about how to participate in the voting process or details on nomination criteria, visit preload.com.

