Altano Group Expands Global Veterinary Network with Del Oeste Equine Hospital Partnership

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altano Group , a leading international network of equine clinics at the forefront of veterinary medicine, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Del Oeste Equine Hospital. Based in Eugene, Oregon, Del Oeste Equine Hospital has established a formidable reputation for delivering high-quality equine veterinary care, specializing in sports medicine, dentistry, reproduction, preventive care, and emergency medicine. The facility features a large clinic complete with an indoor arena, six exam rooms, and a fleet of six ambulatory vehicles for comprehensive field care.“We are incredibly excited to welcome Del Oeste Equine Hospital into the Altano family. Their reputation for excellence and commitment to equine health aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to working together to elevate the standard of veterinary care in the industry,” states Dr. Chris Berezowski, Chief Medical Officer Altano North America. Altano recognized in Del Oeste a practice that not only excels in providing exceptional veterinary services but also embraces a culture of collaboration and continuous learning—values at the core of Altano’s mission.Altano is devoted to creating a global network of leading equine veterinary practices that prioritize the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise to enhance patient care. Del Oeste epitomizes this vision with its steadfast emphasis on diagnostics, client-focused services, and a deep commitment to professional development. Their approach to healthcare mirrors Altano’s belief in progressive, evidence-based medicine prioritizing the needs of both patients and clients.Del Oeste can further enhance its provision of cutting-edge technology, techniques, and procedures. Resources such as hands-on labs, the Altano Academy, and AltanoNet offer veterinarians, technicians, and receptionists invaluable opportunities for growth and improvement, ultimately benefiting clients and their horses.Both Del Oeste and Altano are unified by a profound dedication to equine health, veterinary excellence, and professional growth. Dr. Chris Camp, reflects, “Our clients are our lifeblood. The support that Altano provides allows us to focus on what we do best—caring for the horse.”The passion Del Oeste exhibits in offering high-quality, compassionate care to horses and their owners aligns seamlessly with Altano’s core values of innovation, collaboration, and being the employer of choice. This alignment ensures that the partnership is founded on mutual respect and a shared vision for advancing equine medicine.Dr. Berezowski continues, “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our journey to create a world-class equine veterinary network. With Del Oeste’s expertise and passion for equine medicine, we are confident that this collaboration will bring new opportunities for innovation and growth.”This partnership is dedicated to building on Del Oeste’s legacy of exceptional equine care while providing them with the resources and support to continue growing and innovating. Del Oeste remains committed to its clients and patients, now with the added benefit of Altano’s global expertise and network. Together, they are excited to advance equine veterinary medicine, ensuring the best possible outcomes for horses and their owners.

