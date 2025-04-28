The Call to a Free and Universal Guide

Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, Sua Em.za Rev.ma Cardinale Pietro Parolin, Patrizia Marin Papa Francesco, Gabriele Pao-Pei Abdreoli IASCOOP Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, Kathleen Rogers, Massimiliano G. Falcone Patrizia Marin, Kathleen Rogers

N.Y. Climate Week follows the path left by Pope Francis. Work is underway in anticipation of the new Pontiff “of cooperation.”

ROMA, ITALY, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era marked by bewilderment, rapid transformations, and a growing sense of global uncertainty, the need for a guide capable of intelligently, prudently, and wisely weaving the fragile fabric of human and spiritual community is felt more than ever.

When the foundations seem to tremble and words risk scattering like dust in the wind, the need emerges for a presence capable of uniting, listening, and mending the tears of a fragmented world. A discreet yet incisive presence, capable of guiding without fanfare, building bridges where others see only barriers, and defending human dignity without yielding to the ephemeral urgencies of the time.

In this context, the upcoming appointment with the future of the Church appears particularly complex. A conclave tasked with discerning among multiple voices, in which a large part of the Cardinals represents new spiritual geographies—valuable in their freshness, but sometimes distant from a deep understanding of the history, dynamics, and delicate responsibilities of the Vatican City State. In such a scenario, the risk is that the weight of the decisions falls on those who, although animated by sincere devotion, do not yet possess full familiarity with the subtle institutional architecture that supports the Church in its earthly journey.

More than ever, it becomes necessary to identify a guide who, in addition to spiritual wisdom and human depth, is endowed with the inner freedom that arises from exclusive belonging to the Gospel and the universal Church. A guide unbound by particular ties to congregations or orders, able to act in the fullness of their apostolic responsibility, immune to pressures or compromises that could limit their actions. An evangelical and institutional freedom, precious as air for the mission of Peter in this time of ours.

In this perspective, the figure of one who, along their path, has demonstrated rare mastery in the art of discernment, diplomacy of the heart, and patient composition of relations among peoples, cultures, and different faiths, shines even brighter. A lucid mind nourished by profound humanity and an unconditional love for the truth.

It is not the clamor that reveals true spiritual leaders, but their ability to remain steadfast in the storm, to point the way with the simple gesture of one who, without imposing, accompanies. The roar of declarations is not necessary: small signs of wisdom suffice, capable of opening spaces of trust where suspicion threatens to prevail.

Today, more than ever, the desire for a shepherd capable of reading the times with evangelical clarity, reconciling opposites, and giving voice to the deep silences of the human soul becomes an invocation. A peacemaker who knows how to embody, with discretion and firmness, the highest sense of service: drawing near to wounded humanity, guiding it towards horizons of unity, freedom, and hope.

In a disoriented world, the patient and wise weaver becomes the most eloquent sign of Providence at work.

These reflections arise from years of service in promoting dialogue among cultures, religions, governments, academic and scientific communities, in constant collaboration with the institutions of the Holy See. A journey lived in the spirit of discretion and humble dedication, with the deep conviction that only through encounter and cooperation can we build a future of peace and authentic fraternity.

As a confirmation of this commitment, on 19 April, just hours before the passing of Pope Francis, we received—via the Cardinal Secretary of State—a letter in which the Pontiff imparted his blessing and greetings to the Earth Day 2025 event. Strengthened by this message and the responsibility that derives from it, together with Dr. Patrizia Marin, head of the environment division at the Institute of Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC), and in collaboration with Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network, and Massimiliano Falcone, Global Special Envoy Earth Day, we agreed to continue this path. From this moment, under the auspices of the IASC World Changer, the new program “The Legacy of Laudato Si’” is born, with a launch event in New York on 24 September during Climate Week, to honor the spiritual and moral legacy left by Pope Francis, certain that the new Pontiff will know how to carry its inspiration forward and project it towards new paths of hope for humanity and creation.

Sir Prof Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli President of IASC Official representative of the Pontifical Academy of Theology, Vatican

