CSE Celebrates 20 Years of Global Impact in Sustainability Leadership

CSE celebrates 20 years of global sustainability leadership and announces the 2025 World Sustainability Leadership Forum at NYC’s One World Trade Center.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) proudly celebrates 20 years of global leadership and innovation in sustainability education and consulting, marking two decades of empowering some of the world’s most influential organizations—from FT 500 corporations to government entities across the US, Canada, Europe, and the GCC region.

As a recognized pioneer in corporate sustainability and ESG strategy, CSE has equipped thousands of executives and institutions with the knowledge and tools to lead impactful, measurable change. From multinational boardrooms to national policy discussions, CSE’s thought leadership continues to shape the future of sustainable business.

In celebration of this milestone, CSE is proud to unveil the agenda and distinguished lineup of keynote speakers for the World Sustainability Leadership Forum (WSLF2025)—a premier global event powered by 1BusinessWorld. The Forum serves as a critical platform for thought leaders across industries to collaborate, exchange insights, and inspire a new era of purpose-driven innovation. The 2025 edition will focus on pressing topics such as climate resilience, sustainable finance, technological innovation, equity, and corporate responsibility.

“When we founded CSE in 2005, sustainability was merely a buzzword. Today, it is a boardroom priority, and we are proud to have played a key role in that transformation.” — Nikos Avlonas, Founder & President, Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE)

A Legacy of Leadership

• 20+ years of training and consulting across 90+ countries

• Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global institutions

• ESG and sustainability education for 10,000+ professionals

• Strategic advisory for governments, multinational organizations, and NGOs

• Award-winning training programs and innovations in ESG metrics

Looking Ahead

CSE continues to push the boundaries of corporate sustainability, with new initiatives focused on AI & sustainability, ESG integration, and circular economy models. As climate risks intensify and stakeholder expectations evolve, CSE remains committed to helping organizations future-proof their impact and lead with purpose.

To mark its 20-year legacy, CSE will launch a global series of events and thought-leadership content in partnership with WSLF, spotlighting the changemakers shaping the next chapter of sustainable development.

WSLF 2025: Keynote Speakers & Global Thought Leaders

Event Overview

• Dates: June 12–13, 2025

• Format: Hybrid (Virtual + In-Person)

• Venues:

o June 12: Virtual Presentations

o June 13: In-Person Event at One World Trade Center, New York City

• Tickets: Available on Eventbrite

The World Sustainability Leadership Forum 2025 will feature a powerhouse lineup of global sustainability leaders and innovators from both the public and private sectors. This highly anticipated summit will drive high-impact conversations and offer actionable strategies for a sustainable future.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

• Edward Mermelstein – Commissioner of International Affairs, City of New York

• Pratik Raval – Chief Sustainability Officer, Fifth Third Bank

• Jeffrey Whitford – VP, Sustainability & Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma

• Keith Kerman – Chief Fleet Officer & Deputy Commissioner, NYC DCAS

• Nikos Avlonas – President, CSE

• Stephen Hammer – CEO, New York Climate Exchange

• Hrisa Gatzoulis – VP, Sustainability, Rudin

• Yilmaz Hakan – SVP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, Carrier

• Øistein Jensen – Chief Sustainability Officer, Odfjell

• Daniel Labovitz – Co-Founder & CEO, Green Impact Exchange

• Roger Martella – Chief Sustainability Officer, GE Vernova

• Susanne DesRoches – VP, Clean and Resilient Buildings, NYSERDA

• Shari Friedman – Managing Director, Climate & Sustainability, Eurasia Group

• Glenn Tyranski – Partner, 1BusinessWorld

C-Suite Sustainability Leadership Training

As part of its anniversary programming, CSE will also host the Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program (Leadership Edition) on June 5–6 & 9, 2025 (Live Online). This advanced training equips executives with cutting-edge tools to implement and scale ESG and sustainability strategies. Participants will earn a globally recognized ESG certificate, with the opportunity to pursue dual specialization in fields such as Net Zero and Reporting.

Don’t miss this chance to learn from and network with global sustainability leaders shaping the future of business.

About CSE

The Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is a global leader in ESG consulting and sustainability education. For over 20 years, CSE has supported corporations, governments, and NGOs in embedding sustainability into their core strategies.

Headquartered in Chicago, CSE is a pioneering, award-winning organization recognized for empowering companies and professionals worldwide through its Certified Sustainability Training Programs and specialized consulting services in ESG, Net Zero, and Climate Resilience.

Since 2005, CSE has educated organizations of all sizes across the globe, delivering multi-award-winning training programs, and applying its proprietary research methodologies and tools to help companies achieve seamless, efficient integration of sustainability practices across industries.

CSE operates through a global network of affiliates, extending its reach and impact across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific—ensuring localized expertise with a global perspective.

About WSLF

The World Sustainability Leadership Forum (WSLF) is an international platform by 1BusinessWorld, dedicated to advancing sustainable innovation, leadership, and collaborative solutions for a better world.

For media inquiries, registration, or partnership opportunities:



Media Contact:

Marovita Nikolaidou

Head of Events and Strategic Partnerships

CSE Sustainability & ESG Leadership Summit 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.