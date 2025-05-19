Sofema Aviation Services to Host EASA - Compliant Aviation Compliance Senior & Lead Auditor Training – September 2025

EASA - Compliant Aviation Compliance

SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) will deliver a five-day EASA-Compliant Aviation Compliance Senior & Lead Auditor Training Event from 22 to 26 September 2025. The event will take place at the Royal Aeronautical Society, No. 4 Hamilton Place, London. An early registration rate is available until 22 June 2025. The program is designed for experienced aviation compliance professionals seeking to enhance their auditing capabilities and leadership skills within Quality and Compliance Monitoring Systems. It is aligned with EASA Part CAMO requirements and supports the transition from the legacy Part M Subpart G framework.Training will be led by Steve Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services, who brings extensive experience in EASA regulatory compliance and auditing practices.Topics to be covered include:EASA-compliant auditing techniquesCompliance Monitoring Systems across multiple domainsPlanning, conducting, and managing internal and external auditsRisk-based oversight strategies and performance evaluationLeadership development for Senior and Lead AuditorsApplication of group workshops, case studies, and scenario analysisThis training is intended for Compliance Managers, Quality Managers, Senior and Lead Auditors, Continuing Airworthiness Managers, and professionals preparing for senior compliance roles.The venue, No. 4 Hamilton Place, is a Grade II listed Edwardian building in London’s Mayfair district, offering a formal setting with professional conference facilities.For additional details, refer to the Sofema Aviation Services official website or to team@sassofia.com

