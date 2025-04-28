LapSafe® Launches Tree-Planting Initiative to Offset Carbon Footprint

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions Plant a Tree 250 trees planted at Atlas Park in Dartford, Kent.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe pledges to plant a tree for every product sold, in partnership with Time4Trees , supporting the UK’s drive toward a net-zero future.LapSafe, the UK’s leading provider of smart locker and intelligent charging solutions, has announced the launch of a new environmental initiative to help combat climate change. In partnership with Time4Trees, LapSafehas committed to planting one tree for every smart locker tower, charging trolley, or vending machine sold from 1st January 2025 onwards.The programme is already underway, with the first 250 trees planted at Atlas Park in Dartford, Kent. These trees mark the beginning of a long-term commitment to sustainability that aims to reduce both LapSafe’s and its customers’ carbon footprint.“This is more than a pledge—it’s action,” said Denise Crouch, Head of Marketing & Operations at LapSafe. “We’re proud to support British reforestation and help restore biodiversity, while giving our customers a simple but meaningful way to contribute to a more sustainable future with every purchase.”LapSafeproducts are already designed with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind. This new initiative enhances those efforts by contributing directly to reforestation projects that support carbon capture, biodiversity, and cleaner air.Time4Trees, LapSafe’s reforestation partner, was founded by land restoration specialists Land Logical and M&M Environmental. Their mission is to create resilient native forests across the UK by turning underused and damaged land, such as former landfill sites, into green, thriving ecosystems.This partnership directly supports the UK’s national ambition to plant 1.5 billion trees by 2050 as part of the legally binding commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.LapSafewill continue to share updates on the number of trees planted and their environmental impact, as the programme grows throughout 2025 and beyond.________________________________________About LapSafeLapSafeis the original inventor of the laptop charging trolley and a trusted name in smart locker technology. With over 25 years of innovation, LapSafesupports sectors including education, healthcare, emergency services, retail, and industry with secure, efficient, and sustainable storage and charging solutions. All products are designed and manufactured in the UK, with a strong focus on safety, customer experience, and environmental responsibility.________________________________________About Time4TreesTime4Trees is a UK-based reforestation initiative led by Land Logical and M&M Environmental. The organisation focuses on restoring land through sustainable forest creation, contributing to biodiversity, air quality, and long-term carbon reduction. By planting trees in urban and rural England, Time4Trees enables businesses and individuals to make a measurable difference in the fight against climate change.

