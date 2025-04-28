Have your say on SA\'s new disability inclusion plan

Release date: 28/04/25

The Malinauskas Government is inviting all South Australians, including those with lived experience of disability and those who care for them or work in the sector, to share their feedback on the draft State Disability Inclusion Plan 2025–2029.

The State Government has made a commitment to create a fairer, more inclusive society and has opened public consultation for the plan to make sure the many and varied voices of the disability community are heard loud and clear.

Significant progress has already been made since the launch of the first State Disability Inclusion Plan in 2019, which brought State Government agencies and local councils together to foster inclusion and accessibility in new and innovative ways.

Feedback from consultation with community has highlighted there is still plenty of work to be done to break down the barriers people with disability continue to face.

Access, Opportunity, Support, Wellbeing, and Justice—these five themes, shaped by community feedback, will drive the State Plan for the next four years. Each one comes with clear, measurable goals to track real progress and impact.

There are also seven priority groups of people with disability: Aboriginal people, culturally and linguistically diverse people (CALD), children, women, LGBTIQA+, people with significant intellectual disability or who have high levels of vulnerability due to disability.

The State Disability Inclusion Plan has been developed in alignment with Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-2031 and will also work alongside and interact with the SA Autism Strategy 2024-2029.

Those who wish to have their say can download the draft plan online and complete the survey, or make a visual, audio or written submission to the Department of Human Services via email.

Public consultation closes on Thursday 15 May 2025. The final plan is expected to be released later this year after feedback has been collated and considered.

For more information on how to have your say, visit the website: https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/draft-state-disability-inclusion-plan

Quotes

Attributable to Human Services Minister Nat Cook

The State Disability Inclusion Plan 2025-2029 sets out an important pathway forward in South Australia to a society that enables everyone to be able to participate equally and feel connected to their communities.

The only way we can truly achieve this is by listening to as many people in the disability community as possible.

The contributions of those with lived experience of disability, family members, carers and providers are crucial to creating meaningful changes that improve people’s lives.