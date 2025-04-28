Southwark Grounds to rise from brewery site

Construction on the first homes to be built at the former West End Brewery site will begin this year, as the master plan and branding for the new development is revealed.

To be called “Southwark Grounds”, the 1300-home redevelopment will begin to take shape this year, with first residents expected to move-in by the end of next year.

The Malinauskas Labor Government, through Renewal SA, will launch a sales campaign this week for the Southwark Grounds development, to partner with a range of private sector developers to deliver various stages of the project.

The development sector market will be presented with a two-stream mix of development opportunities.

In the first stream, five parcels of land are available for individual purchase, suitable for a range of apartment or townhouse developments. This allows for a fast-tracked construction start while the balance of roads and open space networks are being built.

The second stream offers a rare opportunity for a single developer to deliver at least 1,000 homes across multiple fronts on a stretch of land representing about two-thirds of the 8.4-hectare site.

The two-stream model will prioritise speed to market by targeting smaller developers for individual sites while retaining a master precinct area for a large partner to collaborate with the State Government as the master developer.

The first stage to be under construction is an area for 17 townhouses in the western portion of the 8.4-hectare site.

To kickstart the sales process, the Southwark Grounds brand and logo will be unveiled at the site, as consultation continues to reinstate the original suburb name of Southwark over the broader area.

With a project value of more than $1 billion, Southwark Grounds is targeting 1,300 homes, 20 percent of which will be available for first home buyers and low to moderate income earners through HomeSeeker SA.

The first stage launch of townhouses targeted for the end of 2025 will also coincide with a revitalised riverbank to be known as the Riverside Gardens as well as the rejuvenation of the portion of the River Torrens.

The development will also expand the River Torrens Linear Park Trail at the site, with the potential to create an additional 6000 square metres of green space.

The mixed-use community will provide retail, commercial, hospitality and community-use opportunities, with direct access to key transport links, employment centres, cultural and sporting attractions.

The project is anticipated to generate significant economic benefits, creating 4,000 jobs during construction and more than a hundred ongoing retail and hospitality roles.

For more information about the project visit www.southwarkgrounds.com.au

For drone vision and concept images of the area click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We urgently need more homes, and Southwark Grounds will be a world class-development for people to live and work on the doorstep of the Adelaide CBD.

The Government is getting on with the job of transforming this site quickly, in partnership with the private sector, so that people can start calling this place home at the end of next year.

The billion-dollar housing development will transform the inner west and be the ideal place for first home buyers and essential workers to call home.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The release of the masterplan and the Southwark Grounds branding is an important milestone in the evolution of this generational project.

Having already conducted a market sounding exercise, the State Government is now inviting the private sector to give us their best pitch to be involved in this project.

Running a mix of development opportunities provides the private sector with multiple opportunities to make their mark on this site and ensures this project is delivered in a timely fashion.

Attributable to Member for West Torrens Tom Koutsantonis

Southwark Grounds is an important project that will create a vibrant new community in a highly desirable part of our city.

Given the area’s proximity to the city, Park Lands and River Torrens, as well public transport options, Southwark Grounds will be a popular place to call home.

Not only will this deliver 1300 new homes, it will increase green public space in the area and improve connectivity to the Park Lands and Linear Trail.