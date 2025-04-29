Dražen Damjanović Joins Global Music Icons on Anthem of Unity 'Why Oh Why'

Dražen Damjanović HRH Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabi Fantasia Barrino, CeeLo Green, Kenny Lattimore, French Montana, Emily Estefan, Dragana Mirkovic'

Celebrated artist Dražen Damjanović collaborates with world-renowned musicians to deliver a powerful message of hope and unity through song.

The Arabic sound on 'Why Oh Why' brings an unbelievable flavor," said Dražen Damjanović. "Full credit to Raffles for blending cultures so beautifully. It’s truly magical.” — Dražen Damjanović

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International producer and songwriter Dražen Damjanović makes his global debut alongside some of the most legendary names in the music industry with the highly anticipated anthem "Why Oh Why."

With a career spanning over two decades and more than 150 major hits across the Balkans, Damjanović now steps into the international arena, joining forces with a powerhouse team of music producers and performers.

Produced by Raffles van Exel — the creative force behind projects with Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, CeeLo Green, French Montana, and others — alongside Narada Michael Walden (Grammy-winning producer for Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey), Emilio Estefan (the legendary architect of the Latin music explosion with Gloria Estefan and Shakira), Seeroos (rising global producer blending Middle Eastern, Persian, and Western sounds), and Dražen Damjanović himself, the song unites a breathtaking lineup of talent.

Featured on "Why Oh Why" are iconic artists including CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan, Yousef Al Omani, and Dragana Mirković, alongside special guest appearances by Sheila E, The Wailers, and a chorus of 80 inner-city children, creating a powerful, worldwide message of hope, unity, and healing.

The song’s core was written by Raffles van Exel, with the rap section added and written by French Montana. To localize the message and amplify the anthem’s global reach, the Balkan translation and lyrics for Dragana Mirković were crafted and written by Dražen Damjanović, while the Arabic translation and writing for Yousef Al Omani was contributed by His Royal Highness Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Knowing that His Royal Highness personally translated and wrote the Arabic part for Yousef Al Omani was an amazing surprise and a true honor," said Raffles van Exel.

"Being able to finish this project in my new home country, the UAE, was a blessing," added Van Exel, who now lives in Dubai.

"The peace and incredible energy here inspired us to include authentic Arabian sounds and instruments in the track. Habibi, come to Dubai — he joked.

"The Arabic sound on 'Why Oh Why' brings such an unbelievable flavor to the music," said Dražen Damjanović. "It’s magical. For that, I really have to give full credit to Raffles for his vision in blending cultures so beautifully."

Dražen also shared his personal connection to the project:

"When I heard the tune 'Why Oh Why,' I immediately liked it — the idea, the message of the song, and the complete energy. I told Raffles that it was my cup of tea and that it was an honor to be part of the project. I wrote in Serbian the parts of the text sung by Dragana. The moment I was with Dragana in the studio and heard how the text sounded, I was overjoyed. She is a great artist. A big star. I am happy that it is her voice that brings the color of the Balkans to such a big project like 'Why Oh Why'."

Through his emotionally charged songwriting, rich production style, and deep cultural sensitivity, Dražen brings a fresh, global perspective to the project. His collaboration with musical greats signals a new chapter in his career — from regional hitmaker to international creative force.

"Why Oh Why" stands not only as a musical achievement but as a powerful symbol of global unity — an anthem where cultures meet, hearts connect, and music becomes a universal language of hope.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.