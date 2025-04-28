InCharge Energy announces InService™ maintenance & repair support for most EV charger brands at ACT Expo 2025 in Anaheim

Regular InService maintenance visits help customers extend the life of their charging equipment. InCharge expert technician services a DC fast charger.

InService™ provides operational confidence across any make or model of charging hardware, with 24/ 7 customer support for emergencies or ongoing service plans.

InCharge maintains 15,000+ charge ports on our InControl platform. Customers rely on us for emergency repair (833-772-4638) or ongoing maintenance and service plans, for any EV charger make/ model.” — Rich Mohr, CEO, InCharge Energy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InCharge Energy , the leading provider of end-to-end commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced the launch of its suite of InService ™ maintenance and repair plans and OnDemand service, designed to make electrification even easier for business customers across North America by providing expert service support for nearly any EV charging equipment. The announcement was made today at the 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, CA. InCharge’s industry-leading focus on EV charger-focused service support is designed to address the growing number of businesses with one or more brands of EV chargers on premises with no support in place for maintaining or extending the life of the equipment.InService solutions provide commercial charging operators across North America with access to highly trained service technicians, predictable payments, and rapid response time, with the industry’s most customizable service and maintenance packages that let customers pay for parts and labor their way. Customers choose the plan that meets their goals and budget, with options that range fully comprehensive coverage to OnDemand repair or maintenance for unexpected issues. This best-in-class service support is designed to ensure customers can maximize operational efficiency for multiple brands of chargers across one or multiple sites, as InCharge’s expert technicians are specifically trained to optimize and extend the life of commercial EV charging equipment.“When your business invests in a major piece of equipment or an appliance, typically you would also select a robust service agreement for those occasions when it needs maintenance or repair,” said Rich Mohr , CEO of InCharge Energy. “The same is true for EV charging equipment. By choosing an InService plan to support their EV chargers, customers can protect their investment over time to ensure that their equipment continues to run smoothly. InCharge successfully maintains more than 15,000 charging ports networked to our InControl software platform each day, so businesses know they can rely on us to provide the service support they need – even if they have chargers from multiple manufacturers.”Service and maintenance options – or OnDemand repair – supported by InControl™ Charger Management & Maintenance SoftwareInService gives customers the operational confidence they need to run a successful EV charging program. Customers can request easy-to-understand OnDemand service anytime, with 24/ 7 customer support at 833-772-4638 and parts and labor pricing.InService plans include Extended Warranty, Preventative Maintenance (with one or two visits per year), and more comprehensive InService plan variations, with the possibility of further tailoring the support to customer needs. The first offering, InService Standard includes preventative maintenance plus labor coverage and discounted parts. InService Dedicated also provides dedicated expert technicians to support a customer’s operations. Fully comprehensive and customizable, InService Premium also includes active monitoring and remote diagnostics powered by InControl™ Charge Maintenance and Management Software (CMMS), which works alongside any CMS already in place, enabling users to easily request service and facilitating remote identification and repair of up to 75% of EV charger issues.InService offerings also encompass incremental engineering support or related specialty services, including parts warehousing and supply chain, site assessment, or site restoration services, with the company’s Los Angeles “LASSO” facility providing additional lighting and electrical services and Weights & Measures certification for California-based customers. InCharge Energy’s customizable financial solutions help businesses electrify faster and more affordably, on their terms.About InCharge EnergyInCharge Energy provides reliable, cost-effective charging and service solutions for North American businesses and organizations of all sizes. Its EV charger service and maintenance offerings, available in every state and province, are designed to support multiple brands of charging equipment. The company also offers a range of customizable financial solutions to meet every business objective and budget, accelerating the path to fleet electrification for auto manufacturers and dealerships, K-12 school districts and higher education, commercial real estate, state and local agencies, and more.The InCharge team of service experts works remotely to keep chargers operational and dispatches on-staff, highly trained technicians across the continent to facilitate rapid issue resolution. The company’s open-API, OCPP 2.0.1 certified InControl™ is the first commercial charging software to be widely adopted across North America to control costs, manage charging results, and easily request charger service. This AI-powered charger maintenance platform is purpose-built to keep EVs on the roads, empowering businesses with key insights to easily optimize daily operations and minimize total cost of ownership (TCO).Headquartered in Los Angeles, InCharge has operating facilities in Richmond, Virginia, and Montreal, Quebec. Learn more about InCharge Energy and its services at www.inchargeus.com . You can also follow InCharge on LinkedIn.

