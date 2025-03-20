InCharge Energy Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer as It Expands Fleet Charging Service and Support Offerings

Photograph of Dennis Carter, CRO, InCharge Energy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InCharge Energy, the leading provider of end-to-end commercial EV charging, service, and maintenance solutions, has appointed Dennis Carter as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective March 17, 2025. In this role Dennis will be responsible for driving growth, overseeing all sales functions for the organization.Before joining InCharge, he served as sales leader of North America for the business-to-business EV Charging division of global innovator LG Electronics, where he leveraged his extensive knowledge and experience to help launch a new division for vertical commercial customers. Prior to LG Electronics, Carter managed channel sales for ChargePoint and also for EV Connect, leading multiple verticals. In 2021 and 2022, he led ChargePoint’s automotive vertical, electrifying auto dealerships for BMW, Subaru, Mazda, Kia, Lexus and Toyota, with more than 6300 charging stations deployed.“I am thrilled to join InCharge Energy to help lead its next exciting phase of growth,” Carter stated. “The company’s industry-leading focus on offering service and maintenance for a wide variety of charger brands to better support current and future customers across North America, will be pivotal to its continued expansion. The company’s EV charger hardware and software products are innovative and reliable, and my background – covering both electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure – has prepared me well for the path ahead.”“We are excited to welcome Dennis to InCharge,” Rich Mohr, CEO, InCharge Energy, commented. “His compelling experience building and leading high-performing teams in top-tier companies focused on electrification makes him the best candidate to drive InCharge’s revenue growth. I look forward to collaborating with Dennis to expand our customer base and provide the comprehensive charging and service solutions that today’s – and tomorrow’s – customers need, for confidence in their charging operations.”With facilities in Montreal, Quebec; Richmond, Virginia; Los Angeles, and Bellflower, California, InCharge continues to expand its capabilities with on-staff service technicians across North America. This expansion supports its commitments with eight of the ten major auto, truck, and bus manufacturers. The company now serves three out of five of the largest fleets in North America with highly trained skilled in-house Field Service technicians to provide a one-stop shop for all EV Infrastructure needs.About InCharge EnergyInCharge Energy provides reliable, cost-effective charging solutions for North American fleets of all sizes. Its service and maintenance offerings, available in every state and province, are designed to support multiple brands of charging equipment. The company also offers a range of customizable financial solutions to meet every business objective and budget, accelerating the path to fleet electrification for auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and state and local agencies.The InCharge team of service experts works remotely to keep chargers operational and dispatches on-staff, highly trained technicians across the continent to facilitate rapid issue resolution. The company’s open-API InControl™ is the first fleet charging software to be widely adopted across North America to control costs and manage charging results. This AI-powered charger maintenance platform is purpose-built to keep electric fleets on the roads, empowering businesses with key insights to easily optimize fleet operations and minimize total cost of ownership (TCO).Headquartered in Los Angeles, InCharge has operating facilities in Richmond, Virginia; Montreal, Quebec; and Bellflower, California. Learn more about InCharge Energy and its services at www.inchargeus.com . You can also follow InCharge on LinkedIn InCharge Energy Media ContactJennifer Reedjennifer.reed@inchargeus.com805-850-5493

