Current Drives Rideshare Growth and Access to EV Charging Infrastructure, Service Solutions Provided by InCharge Energy

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current , a leading EV infrastructure investor and developer, has teamed up with InCharge Energy , the industry leader for end-to-end EV charging, best-in-class software, and multi-brand charger service and maintenance, to expand zero-emission charging and rideshare availability across the nation.Current is powering rideshare growth in California, Texas, and Arizona with capital and energy, while InCharge Energy is providing expert technical solutions to design EV charging locations and to install and maintain EV charging infrastructure for seamless ongoing operations.These three states represent the first phase of a larger initiative by Current to leverage InCharge’s nationwide charging network and in-house service technicians to expand access to EV rideshare solutions and Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), an emerging investment category. By broadening access to cutting-edge autonomous EV technology, Current and InCharge are accelerating the transition to clean energy and providing affordable transportation options to local communities.“These technologies cut emissions while providing a comfortable riding experience,” said Pip Decker, CEO of Current. “Integrating them into rideshare fleets will accelerate the growth of Transportation-as-a-Service and shape the future of mobility.”Rich Mohr, CEO of InCharge Energy, affirmed “InCharge Energy is committed to meeting the growing need for expert EV charging service support to provide peace of mind and to ensure confidence for commercial customers operating any of the various brands of chargers in use today. With approximately 15,000 EV charging ports already on the InControl™ network, and service and maintenance plans that address the needs of various business needs and budgets, we are pleased to expand the reach of our industry-leading service solutions to support Current’s rideshare provider-customers.”About CurrentCurrent's mission is to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future by delivering zero-emission solutions through cutting-edge electric vehicles and charging technology. From passenger vehicles to Class 8 semis, Current provides an end-to-end solution that includes vehicles, charging infrastructure, and support services. Current offers organizations a comprehensive assessment of their full-scope emissions, as well as solutions to reduce them, and can help navigate utilities, regulations, and grants.Current owns and operates charging assets nationally, supporting both public and private fleets. More information can be found at currenttrucking.com.About InCharge EnergyInCharge Energy provides reliable, cost-effective charging solutions for North American fleets of all sizes. Its service and maintenance offerings, available in every state and province, are designed to support multiple brands of charging equipment. The company also offers a range of customizable financial solutions to meet every business objective and budget, accelerating the path to fleet electrification for auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and state and local agencies.The InCharge team of service experts works remotely to keep chargers operational and dispatches on-staff, highly trained technicians across the continent to facilitate rapid issue resolution. The company’s open-API InControl™ is the first fleet charging software to be widely adopted across North America to control costs and manage charging results. This AI-powered charger maintenance platform is purpose-built to keep electric fleets on the roads, empowering businesses with key insights to easily optimize fleet operations and minimize total cost of ownership (TCO).Headquartered in Los Angeles, InCharge has operating facilities in Richmond, Virginia, and Montreal, Quebec. Learn more about InCharge Energy and its services at www.inchargeus.com . You can also follow InCharge on LinkedIn Media ContactsCurrentChristian WolanM: 732-947-6823E: wolan@currenttrucking.comInCharge EnergyJennifer ReedVice President, MarketingM: 805.850.5493E: jennifer.reed@inchargeus.com

