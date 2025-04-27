DM2025: international

Stay updated on motions including those on the targeting of Palestinian journalists.

Liam Rodger, moving composite F said journalists have been targeted at home and killed whilst wearing PRESS vests. Ronan Brady said there had been “a targeted slaughter” of journalists.

Jim Boumelha, speaking on the NEC amendment, said discussions on Palestine had taken place over 40 years. “The IDF bears a heavy responsibility for the fate of Palestinians” he recognised.

Andrew Draper, South West Branch and first time speaker, “we owe so much to the Palestinian journalists on the ground, so many of whom have paid a heavy price.”

Conrad Landin, Glasgow branch, said journalists should be able to adhere to the NUJ code of conduct without fear of repercussions.

A delegate said in the debate “killing journalists is a crime, it is a war crime, it should have penalties, it should have consequences”

A Late notice motion from Dublin branch welcomed representations made to the Israeli ambassadors to Ireland and to the UK, and urged accelerated campaigning in co-operation with the IFJ against the ongoing targeting and murder by Israel of journalists and media workers in Gaza, the occupied territories, Lebanon, and elsewhere. An amendment to late notice motion 1 from London central branch fell.

Motion 102 amended as agreed by London Magazine Branch, was debated. A speaker said the BBC did not make clear when Israel is a perpetrator or relay historical context of events before 7 October 2023.

Alan Davies, said this was about an inability of journalists to do their jobs as a result of management pressure or editorial decisions taken.

Swaminathan Natarajan seconding the amendment urged delegates to think about whether the world would be a better place without BBC journalism.

Kitty Holland, said the BBC was the finest public journalism broadcaster in the world but it had been disappointing and enraging to watch the broadcaster’s coverage of Gaza.

Séamus Dooley, IEC speaking in favour of the amendment, said he had grave concerns about the motion. He said the motion sought to divide and encouraged members to accept the amendment.

Behrang Tajdin speaking in support of the amendment on behalf of the NEC, urged delegates to listen to BBC members and stressed that the NUJ was the voice of BBC journalists.

The amendment from BBC London branch to motion 102 was carried. Motion 102 as amended was voted on and carried.

LNM10 – Patrick Cowling, BBC London, speaking to an amendment by BBC London Branch said “colleagues including journalists wading through hours of dead bodies at BBC Verify” would be told by their own trade union they had not been doing their job.

Yovonne Deeney, SW England branch, speaking against the amendment said the motion was not an attack on BBC colleagues. George Herd, BBC Wales, disagreed. The amendment to late notice motion 10 fell.

Late notice motion 10 was debated and fell.

Tim Dawson, moving the NEC amendment on motion 103 referenced a video played to delegates by Nasser Abu Bakr, Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate president. Dawson said the adoption of “an empty and divisive slogan would distract from the practical work done by the NUJ that has made a real difference to Palestinian journalists.”

Lucy Proctor, BBC London Branch, said Palestinian journalists had not been helped practically, by a previous DM decision to support a boycott. She said there were other places where people could show their support the campaign.

Emma O Kelly, Dublin broadcasting branch, said demonstrations had been organised at RTÉ, and that at national demonstrations, bringing the NUJ banner to demonstrations allowed members to participate freely.

The NEC’s amendment to motion 103 was carried. Motion 103 as amended was carried.

Motions not debated at DM will be remitted to the NEC.

