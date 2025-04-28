Heranova Lifesciences Presents New Data on Endometriosis Detection Blood Test at SEUD Congress 2025

Heranova Lifesciences Inc. Logo

Findings demonstrate >90% sensitivity and equal performance to diagnostic surgery using serum-based miRNA platform, advancing earlier detection for women

Our study shows that a simple blood draw, analyzed through targeted miRNA profiling, can match the accuracy of invasive surgical diagnosis for endometriosis.” — Farideh Bischoff, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Heranova Lifesciences

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heranova Lifesciences Inc. , a leader in non-invasive diagnostics for women’s health, announced the presentation of new clinical data at the Society of Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders (SEUD) Congress 2025. Presented by Farideh Bischoff, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, the study entitled “Noninvasive Diagnosis of Endometriosis using Differential Expression Analysis of Circulating miRNAs”, highlights the performance of HerResolve™ , a blood test designed to detect endometriosis earlier and less invasively.The study evaluated serum samples from 175 reproductive-age women. Developed using AI-driven bioinformatics, HerResolve™ demonstrated a 92% sensitivity, 92% specificity, 90% negative predictive value (NPV), and 97% positive predictive value (PPV) in the validated patient population.The findings reinforce the potential of HerResolve™ to provide diagnostic accuracy comparable to surgical biopsy — while eliminating the need for invasive procedures.Key findings from the study include:- High diagnostic performance: HerResolve™ achieved >90% sensitivity, specificity, NPV, and PPV among validated patients population.- Surgical planning: Helps confirm endometriosis before laparoscopy, allowing surgeons to better anticipate and locate difficult-to-detect lesions, ultimately improving surgical precision and outcomes.- Informed treatment pathways: Offers confirmation of suspected endometriosis, supporting clinical decision-making and helping to reduce the uncertainty and anxiety patients often experience when navigating chronic pelvic pain.“Our study shows that a simple blood draw, analyzed through targeted miRNA profiling, can match the accuracy of invasive surgical diagnosis for endometriosis,” said Farideh Bischoff, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Heranova Lifesciences.“These findings reinforce our mission to advance women's health by making early diagnosis simpler, faster, and more accessible,” said Penny Wan, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of Heranova Lifesciences. “We’re proud to present this work at SEUD 2025 as part of our broader commitment to global reproductive health innovation.”The full abstract is available upon request through Heranova’s team at clinicalaffairs@heranova.comThe SEUD presentation marks the first of several major scientific updates at upcoming conferences planned for Heranova in 2025, as the company continues to expand its clinical and commercial momentum for HerResolve™.About Heranova LifesciencesHeranova Lifesciences Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for women’s health challenges. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analysis, Heranova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, Heranova operates on a US-Asia joint model, conducting simultaneous research, development, and commercialization.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.