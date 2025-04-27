Psychologist and author Elizabeth García Hernández Launched Her Second Book in Mexico City

Renowned actor and psychologist Víctor Huggo Martín presented the book, offering profound reflections on the transformative work of Dra. Lizzy. During her visit to Mexico City, Dra. Lizzy delivered a powerful talk at one of the high schools most affected by violence, thanks to the support of Reintegra. Dra. Lizzy, accompanied by Brissa Méndez Presidenta de la fundación CADEVI, writer Adriano Numa and actress Keyla Wood, presented her book to the press, receiving an outstanding reception from the Mexican national media. Legendary actor Gerardo Murguía was one of the celebrities who praised the book and highlighted its power to support and empower those who have suffered the loss of beloved family members. Dra. Lizzy visited several TV shows, speaking about the importance of healing emotions, grieving, and listening to the inner consciousness to overcome deep trauma and pain. Here she is at Tal Cual on Heraldo TV.

The presentation was proudly supported by the Mayor’s Office of Cuauhtémoc acknowledging Dra. Lizzy’s impactful work in psychology and emotional healing.

Knowing yourself empowers you, and understanding that death is part of life was one of the greatest realizations that helped me move forward through grief.” — Elizabeth García Hernández Psychologist and Writer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 18th, Dra. Elizabeth García Hernández, better known as Dra. Lizzy, celebrated the triumphant launch of her second book, “Madre, no tengo anclas en la Tierra”, in an emotional and highly distinguished presentation held in Mexico City. The presentation was proudly supported by the Mayor’s Office of Cuauhtémoc, reflecting the growing recognition of Dra. Lizzy’s impactful work in psychology, emotional healing, and human resilience.The book was officially presented by renowned, multi-award-winning actor and psychologist Víctor Huggo Martín, alongside Adriano Numa, writer and acknowledged founder and director of Artes Contra la Discriminación. The event brought together a notable group from the cultural and entertainment scenes, including awarded filmmaker Iván Löwenberg, writer Ana Paula Lozano, the legendary actor Gerardo Murguía, José Ygarza, Paco Calvillo, Rodrigo Cuevas, actress Keyla Wood, and Malena Sainz, among other distinguished guests. The launch was hosted at the prestigious Centro Cultural Casa Condesa Jesús Romero Flores, providing a cultural and community setting for this memorable occasion.“Madre, no tengo anclas en la Tierra” is a deeply personal yet universally resonant narrative based on Dra. Lizzy’s profound journey following the loss of her firstborn son, Jhan. Through the lens of her personal tragedy, she crafts a reflection on grief, healing, and the integration of psychology and ancestral medicine as powerful tools for transformation.The celebrations and launching continued on March 19th with an intimate private dinner and tribute, honoring the close circle of family and friends who supported Dra. Lizzy during her most challenging moments. Accompanied by live piano music, the evening was a heartfelt expression of gratitude and remembrance, shared with her surviving son Chris, and her closest allies.Today, Dra. Lizzy stands as a significant reference in both national and international media, recognized for her contributions to emotional wellness, grief counseling, and addiction recovery. She leads the renowned Clínica Ahal in Playa del Carmen, a holistic center for rehabilitation where psychology, ancestral medicine, and alternative therapies converge. Her work at Ahal has brought lasting recovery and life transformation to individuals from Mexico, the United States, Canada, and other countries, earning her international acclaim.With her spiritual sensitivity as a medium and channel for a being of light, Dra. Lizzy offers a therapeutic experience that goes beyond conventional healing, addressing both the psychological and spiritual dimensions of trauma and loss. Through her literary work, her clinic, and her determined personal mission, Dra. Elizabeth García Hernández has become a light for those seeking to heal, to rebuild, and to find meaning beyond sorrow. Her books are more than narratives; they are testimonies of survival, hope, and profound human resilience.

Dra. Lizzy Speaks to the Audience During the Launch of Her Second Book in Mexico City

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.