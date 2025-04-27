RE: *UPDATED* New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drug

*UPDATED*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5001802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2025 at 1805 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Lime Kiln Road

TOWN/STATE: New Haven, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: Gerald S. Posner

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 23, 2025, at approximately 1805 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after multiple observed motor vehicle violations on US Route 7 near the intersection with Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Gerald S. Posner (64) of South Burlington, Vermont. While speaking to Posner, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Posner was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drug and transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Posner was released to a sober adult.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points).

23 VSA 1134(b), “Driver Possessing Open Container of Marijuana” ($162, 2 points).

23 VSA 1222, “Vehicle Not Inspected Within 15 Days Of Vt. Registration” ($105, 0 points).

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

From: Demick, Taylor via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Saturday, April 26, 2025 11:19 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drug

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.