Williston Barracks / Wrong Way Driver - Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1002901

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2025; 19:17hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Colchester

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Ramy Ghaly

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 26, 2025, at approximately 1917 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks received several reports of a wrong way driver on I-89. Reports advised that a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane. The vehicle passed several vehicles and corrected itself at Exit 17 before heading south in the southbound lane, the vehicle eventually came to a stop and was located on the shoulder. The operator, later identified as Ramy Ghaly (44), while speaking with Ghaly, Ghaly demonstrated signs of impairment. After a thorough investigation, Ghaly was taken into custody for the above charges and subsequently transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ghaly was cited to appear in the Chittenden County Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 22, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division

PHOTO: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.