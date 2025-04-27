Williston Barracks / Wrong Way Driver - Multiple Charges
CASE#: 25A1002901
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2025; 19:17hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Colchester
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Ramy Ghaly
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 26, 2025, at approximately 1917 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks received several reports of a wrong way driver on I-89. Reports advised that a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane. The vehicle passed several vehicles and corrected itself at Exit 17 before heading south in the southbound lane, the vehicle eventually came to a stop and was located on the shoulder. The operator, later identified as Ramy Ghaly (44), while speaking with Ghaly, Ghaly demonstrated signs of impairment. After a thorough investigation, Ghaly was taken into custody for the above charges and subsequently transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ghaly was cited to appear in the Chittenden County Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 22, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division
PHOTO: N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
