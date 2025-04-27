Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 100,908 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Wrong Way Driver - Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1002901

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2025; 19:17hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Colchester

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, DUI Refusal  

 

ACCUSED:  Ramy Ghaly                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 26, 2025, at approximately 1917 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks received several reports of a wrong way driver on I-89.  Reports advised that a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane.  The vehicle passed several vehicles and corrected itself at Exit 17 before heading south in the southbound lane, the vehicle eventually came to a stop and was located on the shoulder.  The operator, later identified as Ramy Ghaly (44), while speaking with Ghaly, Ghaly demonstrated signs of impairment. After a thorough investigation, Ghaly was taken into custody for the above charges and subsequently transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ghaly was cited to appear in the Chittenden County Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 22, 2025, at 0830 hours          

COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division

PHOTO: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Wrong Way Driver - Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more