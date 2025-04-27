BLUETTI Launches 'Dark to Green' Plan to Promote Renewable Energy

A long-term subsidy initiative to accelerate the gas-to-solar energy transition

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a leader in clean energy storage solutions, launches its " Dark to Green " plan to encourage the transition from fuel-based generators to solar-powered alternatives. Starting from April 25, this initiative invites users to register their gas generators online and receive exclusive offers on BLUETTI solar generators, fostering an affordable shift to sustainable power.Gas generators, long used for backup and outdoor needs, produce harmful emissions, noise, and fire hazards. BLUETTI’s "Dark to Green" plan addresses these concerns by providing clean, quiet, and efficient substitutes. This effort aligns with the company’s ESG commitment to making renewable energy accessible and reducing environmental impact.Make Everyday Impact with BLUETTI Clean Energy SolutionsClean energy is no longer limited to rooftop installations. Portable power solutions like the EB70S, weighing only 21.4lbs, allow users to power anything from car fridges to laptops. This portability makes sustainable energy available at campsites, remote work sites, and nearly anywhere.For longer outdoor stays, the AC180P combined with a 200W folding solar panel offers reliable solar charging, ensuring an uninterrupted clean power supply for family camping trips without reliance on fossil fuels.In off-grid living scenarios, the AC200L(2,400W/2,048Wh) provides reliable energy for over a decade, powered by long-lasting LiFePO₄ batteries. It’s upgradeable with two B300K batteries for 7,577Wh of storage, enabling users to power remote cabins sustainably while minimizing e-waste.BLUETTI’s AC300 and AC500 modular systems offer powerful, scalable energy storage for home outage backup and a greener lifestyle. The AC300+B300K bundle delivers 3,000W power and 2764.8Wh capacity, powering refrigerators, lights, WiFi routers, and other essentials.While the AC500+2*B300K bundle helps homeowners lower their energy costs and carbon footprint daily. Paired with solar panels, it captures up to 3,000W solar energy and stores them in its 5529.6Wh battery for later use.Across all its solutions, BLUETTI emphasizes durability, solar compatibility, and future-proof designs, helping users replace fossil fuel dependence with quiet, emission-free solar solutions.About BLUETTIAs a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.