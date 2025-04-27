Rony Jabour to Speak on Workplace Safety at NSC Congress & Expo 2025 in Denver

Rony Jabour captivates the audience at Build Safe Connection, sharing his mission to transform workplace safety and inspire industry innovation. Rony Jabour Rony Jabour delivering an inspiring speech on workplace safety, drawing from his international experience and personal journey at safety conference. With passion and purpose, Rony Jabour takes the stage at Build Safe Connection, calling for a safer, stronger future in the construction industry.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour, an occupational safety educator and founder of United Safety Net, is scheduled to speak at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress & Expo 2025 in Denver, Colorado. The event, considered the largest workplace safety conference in the United States, will take place from September 12 to 18, with registration opening on May 13.Jabour’s presentation, "Building Bridges: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Workers in the U.S.," will address the need to strengthen safety practices across diverse workforces.His focus reflects more than 15 years of experience training workers and advocating for improved standards, especially in construction and high-risk industries."Safety isn’t just a checklist or a policy — it’s a mindset that must be embraced by everyone, from the boardroom to the job site," Jabour said in an interview. He emphasized that "safety is not about PPE; it’s about going back home safely every day."Born in Brazil and now based in the United States, Jabour holds dual master's degrees in Risk Management and Safety & Health from Texas University and additional certifications from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management.He has been recognized as a “40 Under 40 Rising Star” by the National Safety Council and as one of the Top 100 Leaders in Education.In addition to his training work, Jabour is the founder and organizer of Build Safe Connection, an annual event that brings together construction professionals to promote safety practices, particularly among immigrant communities.The NSC Congress & Expo 2025 is expected to draw more than 15,000 safety professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders. Jabour’s participation underscores his growing role in shaping discussions on workplace safety nationally."Our goal is simple," Jabour said. "Every worker deserves to go home safe, every single day."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.