ANWULI JOY FEMI-WALSH HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS FELLOWSHIP AWARD BY THE CENTRE FOR PROCUREMENT EXCELLENCE

Douglas Development Institute - DDI

Douglas Development Institute Recognises 20 Years of Impact in Public Procurement and International Trade

Her contributions over nearly two decades have shaped policies, built institutions and empowered professionals in the procurement space. We are proud to welcome her as a Fellow of the Centre” — Dr Idahosa Osamhanze

DOUGLAS, DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANWULI JOY FEMI-WALSH HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS FELLOWSHIP AWARD BY THE CENTRE FOR PROCUREMENT EXCELLENCEDouglas Development Institute Recognises 20 Years of Impact in Public Procurement and International TradeThe Centre for Procurement Excellence, a distinguished centre under the renowned Douglas Development Institute (DDI), is proud to announce the awarding of a Fellowship to Anwuli Joy Femi-Walsh, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to public procurement, international trade, and development consultancy.With an impressive 20 years of experience in public procurement, international trade, and development consulting, Anwuli Joy Femi-Walsh has consistently demonstrated leadership, integrity, and innovation in her field. Her work has influenced key procurement reforms, capacity development initiatives, and sustainable trade practices locally and internationally.The Fellowship Award by the Centre for Procurement Excellence, a flagship centre of DDI, an Isle of Man-based institution, represents one of the highest honours in the procurement profession. It is reserved for individuals with outstanding dedication and impact in promoting ethical, efficient, and strategic procurement processes across sectors.Speaking on the award, the Centre for Procurement Excellence Director stated: "Anwuli Joy Femi-Walsh has exemplified what it means to lead with excellence in procurement. Her contributions over nearly two decades have shaped policies, built institutions and empowered professionals in the procurement space. We are proud to welcome her as a Fellow of the Centre."As a Fellow, Anwuli Joy Femi-Walsh joins a global network of procurement leaders, gaining access to exclusive research, high-level forums, and opportunities to further influence procurement policies and practices.Her recognition reflects both her individual achievements and the Douglas Development Institute's commitment to honouring professionals who shape the future of governance, trade, and development through strategic procurement excellence.About Douglas Development Institute (DDI):Douglas Development Institute is a leading policy study, research, and professional development centre. Its focus is on public sector transformation, governance, and procurement excellence. Headquartered in the Isle of Man, DDI serves governments, international organisations, and private sector partners worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.