Taking Business News in Africa to the Next Level: Walsh Media Introduces Augmented Reality

Walsh Media Introduces Augmented Reality for Business News

LAGOS ISLAND, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Dubai-based Nigerian. Victor Walsh Oluwafemi, the owner of Walsh Media Limited and his team are proud to announce the launch of a business TV station in Lagos, Nigeria. The station, named Souq News, will be the first to use data and research to drive its business news coverage, utilising augmented and virtual reality (first in class) technology to bring business stories to life.The station will focus on the economy, financial institutions, trade, and investment in Africa and report on development projects, property, stocks, and tracking government businesses. The station will also cover countries' developments in Africa, providing in-depth analysis and insights on the latest business trends and opportunities.Souq News is more than just a television station. It's a platform for businesses to connect, share their stories, and learn about the latest trends in the African market," said the President/CEO of the media group. "We're committed to delivering accurate, relevant, and engaging content that informs and inspires our audience."The station's state-of-the-art studio will feature cutting-edge technology and a talented team of journalists, analysts, and producers. The station will be available to viewers across Nigeria and neighbouring countries, with plans to expand its reach shortly.Launching Souq News is an exciting step forward for the African business community. The station's innovative approach to news coverage and its commitment to using technology to deliver a truly unique and immersive experience will set it apart from other regional business news outlets.The Walsh Media Group is a media company specialising in business news and analysis. With a focus on Africa, the company provides comprehensive coverage of the latest trends, developments, and opportunities in the region's economy.For more information, please contact idahosa@walshmedialimited