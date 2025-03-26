Africa's Visionaries: Celebrating Excellence – Africa Development Award (ADA) Nominees Announced

ADA COVER Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Wamkele Mene - the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Nominees for Africa Development Awards 2025 announced, celebrating visionary African leaders driving growth and innovation across the continent.

Africa thrives when visionary leaders inspire change, champion innovation, and drive sustainable growth across the continent.” — Ms Joy Walsh

DOUGLAS, DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa's Visionaries: Celebrating Excellence – Africa Development Award (ADA) Nominees AnnouncedThe Joint Organising Committee of the Africa Development Awards (ADA) is honoured to unveil the distinguished nominees for the prestigious 2025 Africa Development Award. This recognition celebrates exceptional African leaders, innovators, and organisations whose significant contributions drive growth, prosperity, and sustainable development across the continent.The esteemed nominees include:Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, for fostering economic integration and continental trade growth.Benedict Okey Oramah, CON, President and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), is recognised for championing innovative financial solutions that promote African businesses.Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group – honoured for leadership in agricultural innovation, poverty reduction, and economic transformation.Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi is acknowledged for infrastructure advancement and transformative governance.Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, was celebrated for policies enhancing resource management and economic diversification.Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike – recognised for urban development, governance reforms, and infrastructural improvements.Additional esteemed nominees will be announced in due course. The Africa Development Awards represent the highest standard for impactful leadership and innovation, celebrating visionary changemakers who drive continental progress. Africa's diverse and vibrant landscape requires committed, forward-thinking leaders capable of implementing transformative solutions. The ADA is a beacon, spotlighting remarkable individuals and organisations whose contributions have profoundly shaped the continent's economic, social, and governance landscapes.Presented jointly by the renowned Douglas Development Institute (DDI), a British Isles-based institution celebrated for incisive policy research, and the influential Africa International Chambers (AIC), dedicated to promoting economic integration and sustainable growth throughout Africa, this partnership uniquely combines analytical rigor with strategic international networks, reinforcing a collective commitment to fostering excellence and sustainable development.Key Objectives of the Africa Development Awards:Recognising Outstanding Leadership: Celebrating leaders and organisations exemplifying integrity, vision, and effective resource management.Promoting Good Governance: Advocating transparency, accountability, and efficient governance to set high standards and inspire best practices across the continent.Encouraging Innovation and Sustainable Development: Acknowledging groundbreaking projects and policies significantly enhancing education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic resilience in Africa.These nominees represent Africa's aspiration to foster communities, encourage sustainable development, and catalyse innovation. Their dedication, leadership, and transformative impact are pivotal in addressing contemporary challenges and unlocking the continent's vast potential.We proudly stand alongside these extraordinary visionaries, reaffirming our commitment to a prosperous Africa. We sincerely appreciate the distinguished selection committee's diligent evaluation and recognition of the continent's leaders and innovators.We look forward to continued collaboration and initiatives that will further amplify impactful developments across Africa. The Africa Development Awards remain dedicated to celebrating excellence, championing innovation, and nurturing sustainable growth.With highest regards,Ms Joy WalshOn behalf of the Joint Organizing CommitteeAfrica Development Awards (ADA)

