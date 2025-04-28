NURO Among Top Innovators Selected for 2025 Global Medtech Showcase

2025 Global Medtech Showcase

Join NURO on April 28, 2025 for an exclusive look at the next wave of MedTech innovations recognized by leading investors and key industry sponsors.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NURO, a Canadian leader in non-surgical neurotechnology innovations, is proud to announce its selection at the 2025 Global Medtech Showcase. Chosen from a competitive field of over 100 international applicants, NURO will spotlight its three groundbreaking non-invasive platforms, revolutionary systems with unprecedented results for even the most profoundly incapacitated patients.We invite all investors, supporters, and partners to join us on Monday, April 28th, 2025, at 6:30 PM (EDT), for this important milestone in our journey."Being handpicked for the Global Medtech Showcase is a powerful recognition of our work for the past 10 years and the lives we are changing daily." said Francois Gand, the Founder and CEO of NURO. "Our non-surgical platforms are redefining what’s possible in neurotechnology, human machine interfacing, cognitive performance, patient empowerment, and neurological care — and with the right partnerships, we will accelerate this transformation worldwide."The Global Medtech Showcase is proudly organized by One Six 8 Ventures, a Healthcare Venture Capital Fund out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is an event sponsored by TD Bank, Dentons, Bullpen, KoreaBIO, Health Campus Limburg DC, Creative Destruction Lab, Calgary Economic Development, AxialBridge, BioAlberta, Kalos LLP, I Transactions, and Diligence Advisory — a gathering of leading organizations committed to advancing innovation and growth within the Health and Life Science Industry.NURO’s presentation will offer a rare glimpse into its clinically-validated non-invasive brain-computer interfaces and cutting-edge neurological analysis — all in active deployments today.We encourage all visionary investors, healthcare pioneers, and technology advocates to attend and be part of this next chapter.For login details, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please visit www.onesix8ventures.com or contact admin@onesix8ventures.com.For more information about NURO, please visit www.nuro.world or contact Francois Gand via francois@nuro.ca.

