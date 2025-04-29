From​ ​Clinical Death to Communication — NURO Delivers​ Historic Milestone

Non-surgical Neurotech achieves a clinical first by enabling communication after clinical death and resuscitation.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NURO, a Canadian leader in non-surgical neurotechnology, has reached a historic clinical milestone with its third-generation Neural Operating System, NUOS 3.Patients who have been declared clinically dead, at times for over 30 minutes, and later resuscitated—often suffering severe diffuse brain injuries—have now regained the ability to communicate through NUOS 3, despite complete entrapment.These individuals, previously considered unreachable due to the gravity of their medical conditions, are now able to express intent and thoughts to the outside world through NURO’s non-surgical neurotechnology. This achievement redefines the boundaries of neurological care and represents a new frontier for patients living in complex locked-in states caused by trauma, stroke, pharmatoxicology events, operative failures or deadly infections.“This is not science fiction. These are real patients, real families and real recoveries.” says Francois Gand, the Founder and CEO of NURO. “NUOS 3 is enabling access to consciousness where even the most advanced medical systems believed there was none and the recommendation by clinicians was to end life support.”“Through a support group for caregivers, we came across a member who mentioned NUOS 3.” says Arthurd Allard from Boston, Massachusetts. “We explained to the NURO team what had happened to our daughter Brianna, 27, and what the doctors had told us about her brain damage and how severe it is. They had basically told us there was no hope; she would never communicate in any way and her cognitive abilities would be nonexistent. Over the course of the past several months, our family has had the privilege of working with Francois Gand and the amazing NUOS neurotechnology as a means of opening the door for our daughter Brianna to be capable of communicating with not just her family, but more importantly, with her medical team. By incorporating NUOS 3 into her daily life, we have been able to determine that there is, in fact, a way for Brianna to communicate. We learned that Brianna was able to control her brain and her thoughts and use those to interact with the outside world. Our family cannot express enough how much NUOS 3 means to us and how grateful we are.”NUOS 3 is portable, wireless, ultra-lightweight, requires no surgery or implants, and can be used at the bedside or in the home, delivering intuitive and immediate communication and control of computing by neurological signal analysis. With deployments active across multiple pathophysiologies and unmatched results now confirmed in several countries, NURO is at the forefront of a quiet revolution in neurocare.This breakthrough paves the way for wider adoption of NUOS 3 in emergency rooms, critical care units, palliative care units, rehabilitation centres and home settings where traditional tools have failed to provide a voice for the voiceless.For additional information, media inquiries or clinical partnership opportunities, please visit www.nuro.world.

