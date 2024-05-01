NURO welcomes Iram Hasan as Chief Technology Officer
NURO welcomes Iram Hasan as Chief Technology OfficerWATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NURO is delighted to announce the appointment of Iram Hasan as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Iram will lead the company's technological development efforts, driving innovation and growth in alignment with NURO's mission and objectives.
Iram has worked closely with NURO's team over the past two years and has demonstrated a wealth of expertise in complex software development and Artificial Intelligence while repeatedly delivering significant product updates and new cutting-edge features across all of NURO's product lines.
"I am thrilled to now lead NURO's technology division during this exciting phase of our growth." says Iram Hasan. "NURO's commitment to revolutionizing surgery-free Neurotechnology aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology and biotechnology engineering to create safe and meaningful impact and drive change for mankind. I look forward to continuing this powerful collaboration with all members of the NURO team to deliver truly groundbreaking solutions that empower our customers and drive business success."
"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Iram as NURO's new CTO." states Francois Gand, NURO's Founder and CEO. "Iram's significant experience across a strong portfolio of key technologies mixed with product-centric leadership is instrumental in shaping our brand new generation of high quality non-invasive Neurotechnology products. We are confident that under Iram's guidance, NURO will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and set brand new industry benchmarks.
Please join us in welcoming Iram Hasan in his new position at NURO. We are excited to embark on this journey together as we continue to drive technological excellence and deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders."
For media inquiries, please contact:
NURO CORP.
1.800.841.6078
hello@nuro.ca
or visit www.nuro.world for more information.
