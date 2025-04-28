NEQSOL Holding Hosts AI Event to Advance Strategic Vision

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding recently hosted a high-level Artificial Intelligence event in Baku, bringing together top executives and senior managers from the group companies. The event featured renowned AI expert and futurist Andrew Grill and focused on how AI can drive scalable growth, improve efficiency, and support NEQSOL Holding’s 2025 strategic vision.

Organized specifically for the Leadership Journey Program (LJP) Alumni community, the event built on the momentum of the recent TopEx Gathering and aimed to strengthen leadership alignment and the growing LJP community. As part of the program, Andrew Grill shared insights on how AI is reshaping enterprise growth, innovation, and leadership readiness. He also led an interactive workshop focused on identifying practical AI use cases and strengthening internal capabilities.

“This event was an important step in aligning our management team around a shared understanding of AI’s strategic potential. At NEQSOL Holding, we see AI as a fundamental driver of transformation – to improve efficiency and create long-term value across all our businesses,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.

“Andrew Grill’s session was exactly what we needed at this stage of our AI journey – practical, energizing, and forward-looking. We’ve already begun integrating AI across our businesses, and this dialogue helped us challenge assumptions, surface bold ideas, and sharpen our execution,” added Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan.

The top executives from NEQSOL Holding’s group companies highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence across various sectors, emphasizing its role in improving efficiency, enhancing user experiences, and unlocking new opportunities. They noted that AI is helping to streamline operations, support more sustainable practices, and foster innovation in both processes and technologies. Focusing on human capital, Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding, said: “AI is reshaping how we build and support our human capital. By applying it to talent management, strategic planning, and upskilling, we’re creating a more agile, inclusive, and high-performing organization – ready for long-term, technology-driven growth.”

The event supports NEQSOL Holding’s AI agenda – driving awareness, readiness, and adoption across its businesses. It highlights the company’s focus on responsible innovation and long-term value as it adapts to a rapidly evolving market.

About Andrew Grill

Andrew Grill, former IBM Global Managing Partner, is a globally recognized AI expert and futurist with over 30 years of experience across generative AI, quantum computing, edge computing, digital transformation, and innovation.

More: https://actionablefuturist.com/bio



For further information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.