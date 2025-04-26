MPD Arrests Suspect in Spring Valley CVS Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a theft offense that occurred at a CVS in the Spring Valley neighborhood.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at approximately 9:12 a.m., two suspects entered the establishment in the 4800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, and stole $7,111 worth of cosmetic merchandise.

The offense was investigated by the Second District Crime Suppression Team and an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect. On Thursday, April 24, 2025, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested 35-year-old Nathan Mandala Ndlovu, of Northeast, DC, who was charged with First Degree Theft.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24095020

