Madhya Pradesh to Showcase Heritage and Wildlife at ATM Dubai 2025

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism is set to make a grand impression at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious travel and tourism exhibitions.Slated to be held from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will gather global industry leaders, travel innovators, and tourism policymakers. As the Heart of Incredible India, Madhya Pradesh will use this platform to spotlight its rich cultural legacy, breathtaking wildlife, sacred spiritual sites, vibrant festivals, delectable cuisine, and diverse tourism offerings.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Pavilion (Stall No. AS8180) has been designed to immerse visitors in the state's iconic and emerging attractions. From the majestic UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Khajuraho, Bhimbetka, and Sanchi to the Indo-Afghan marvels of Mandu, with its legendary Jahaz Mahal and Hindola Mahal, the pavilion promises an evocative journey through the architectural brilliance of the Malwa Sultanate.The exhibition will also shine a spotlight on Madhya Pradesh’s abundant natural beauty, including the dense, tiger-rich jungles of Bandhavgarh and Kanha, and luxury experiences such as the Maharajas’ Express and newly launched tourism circuits that cater to diverse traveler interests.Interactive displays, immersive storytelling, and virtual reality experiences will bring to life the state’s multifaceted heritage, promoting responsible travel through eco-tourism, green accommodations, and community-driven tourism models that align with global sustainability goals.Adding vibrancy to the cultural tapestry are the signature festivals that will be highlighted at the pavilion, including the Khajuraho Dance Festival, where classical dancers perform against the backdrop of intricately carved temples; the Pachmarhi Utsav, celebrating the scenic hill station with music, crafts, and adventure; and the Tansen Samaroh, a revered classical music celebration in Gwalior, paying tribute to the legendary Mian Tansen with performances by India’s finest artists.Dr. Ilayaraja T, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, said:“ATM Dubai 2025 is a pivotal opportunity to present Madhya Pradesh as a premier destination on the global tourism map. With our unique blend of culture, nature, and spirituality, we aim to attract discerning travelers and build meaningful partnerships across the international travel ecosystem.”Madhya Pradesh’s participation at ATM will also facilitate impactful B2B networking with international travel agents, tour operators, airlines, and hospitality stakeholders—fostering inbound tourism and investment. Exclusive travel packages, limited-time promotional offers, and insights into upcoming infrastructure projects will further enrich the visitor experience at the pavilion.With its beautiful blend of the ancient and the contemporary, Madhya Pradesh is ready to enchant the world at ATM Dubai 2025.

