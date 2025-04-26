Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 28, 2025

MARYLAND, April 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 25, 2025

Committees will review FY26 Operating Budgets

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet on Monday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budgets for the Housing Opportunities Commission, the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings, the Board of Appeals, the Office of the People’s Counsel, the Department of Recreation, and the Skills for the Future Non-Departmental Account (NDA).

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Councilmember Natali Fani-González and Vice President Will Jawando.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY26 Operating Budgets for the Office of Human Rights, and the Children, Youth and Families program and Services to End and Prevent Homelessness within the Department of Health and Human Services.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

The PHP Committee will review the FY26 Operating Budgets for the following items:

Housing Opportunities Commission : The County Executive recommends an increase of $758,817, or 9.15 percent, from the FY25 approved Operating Budget. The recommended increase reflects continuation of current staffing and service levels.

The HHS Committee will review the FY26 Operating Budgets for the following items:

Office of Human Rights : The County Executive recommends an increase of $27,532, or 1.3 percent, from the FY25 approved Operating Budget. The increases recommended consist entirely of compensation adjustments and non-discretionary operating expenses.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.