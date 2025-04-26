FDA announces recall for certain IV bags

The Food and Drug Administration published a notice from Amneal Pharmaceutical that said the company is recalling two lots of its Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection 500mg/100mL Infusion bags due to the products potentially containing inert polypropylene fibers. As of April 18, Amneal Pharmaceuticals said it received no reports of adverse events or injuries related to the recall. The recalled IV bags were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors from April 23-Nov. 8, 2024.

