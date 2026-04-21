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Health care leaders discuss opportunities to shape the future of health care delivery, access

AHA Board Immediate Past Chair Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO, Corewell Health, and Rob Allen, president and CEO, Intermountain Health, participated in a discussion moderated by Jim Skogsbergh, former chair of the AHA Board of Trustees, for a discussion about the opportunities and challenges facing health care leaders in today’s landscape.

Further discussions over the first two days of the Annual Membership Meeting emphasized adaptive governance, financial stability and access pressures that disproportionately affect rural hospitals, and the growing need to align acute, rural and post-acute care strategies amid ongoing workforce, reimbursement and care delivery shifts.

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Health care leaders discuss opportunities to shape the future of health care delivery, access

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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