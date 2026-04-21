AHA podcast: Fixing the Nursing Shortage with Local Talent Pipelines

What does it take to turn a nursing shortage into a workforce pipeline? In this conversation, Denzil Ross, president of Indiana University Health South Region, and Erik Coyne, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College–Bloomington, discuss how the organizations’ partnership is using philanthropic investment to broaden nursing education for aspiring nurses. With expanded training facilities and flexible programs — including evening and weekend cohorts — this partnership is spreading nursing roots throughout Indiana. LISTEN NOW

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