Interim final rule extends deadline for states, local governments to comply with web, app nondiscrimination requirements

The Department of Justice April 20 published an interim final rule in the Federal Register to delay compliance dates for certain regulatory requirements related to web content and mobile app accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The compliance date for state and local government entities with a total population of 50,000 or more is extended from April 24, 2026, to April 26, 2027. The compliance date for public entities with a total population of less than 50,000, or any special district government, is extended from April 26, 2027, to April 26, 2028. The effective date for the interim final rule is April 20, 2026.

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