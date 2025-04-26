Agristability Enrolment Deadline Extended to July 31, 2025

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 25, 2025

Today, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison, along with federal, provincial, and territorial governments, announced the AgriStability enrolment deadline for the existing 2025 program year is extended (without penalty) from April 30, 2025, to July 31, 2025. The extension of the deadline is for the status quo program. The proposed changes announced by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada are still being considered and have not been implemented.

"Managing risk is crucial for the success of agriculture in our province," Harrison said. "The uncertainty of current market disruptions and tariffs reinforces the importance of our business risk management programs. Saskatchewan supports extending the enrolment deadline for the existing AgriStability Program. It provides producers with additional time to evaluate their risk management options. I advocated for this change, along with my provincial and territorial counterparts; and I remain committed to furthering this dialogue regarding any potential proposed changes."

The nature of the existing AgriStability Program makes it well suited to support producers. As a margin-based program, AgriStability responds when a producer's whole farm profitability is impacted, including by rising costs and declining market prices. Tariffs have the potential to impact the prices producers receive for sold commodities. Coverage is personalized for each farm operation by using historical information, based on income tax and supplementary information. Farmers experiencing losses are encouraged to apply for interim payments under AgriStability for more rapid support. In the last six program years, Saskatchewan producers received over $565 million in benefit payments.

Enrolling is easy. Producers can provide all the necessary information over the phone. The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) is available to assist producers. To request a new participant package, call the SCIC AgriStability Call Centre at 1-866-270-8450 or email agristability@scic.ca.

AgriStability protects Canadian producers against large declines in farming income for reasons such as production loss, increased costs and market conditions. It is one of the Business Risk Management programs (BRM) under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). Farmers are encouraged to make use of BRM programs, like AgriStability, to protect their farming operation and help make Saskatchewan agriculture strong.

