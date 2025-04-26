Saskatchewan Community Earns Age-Friendly Status

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 25, 2025

The community of Moosomin is being recognized today for adopting age-friendly principles throughout the community with advocacy and action.

"An age-friendly community is designed to help seniors live safely, enjoy good health and stay involved," Seniors Minister Lori Carr said. "Our government believes the Age-Friendly Communities initiative is important for promoting healthy, accessible and inclusive communities for all. I am pleased to recognize the efforts of the community of Moosomin in this regard."

The award from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM) is an acknowledgement of promoting activities and programming which are more inclusive of seniors.

The SSM has been leading the Age-Friendly Saskatchewan initiative, including providing opportunities for networking and supporting communities that would like to become more age-friendly.

"Becoming an age-friendly community requires a journey of hard work, dedicated collaboration and sincere commitment to positive aging," SSM President Shan Landry said. "I am so pleased that Moosomin has walked the walk and recognized that becoming an age-friendly community benefits not just older adults but all their community members. I congratulate their committee for becoming a flourishing age-friendly community working together for all their citizens."

An age-friendly community is designed to enable all residents to live safely, enjoy good health and stay involved and could include:

accessible services;

buildings with automatic door openers and elevators; and

seniors taking part in various community activities, such as arts and cultural activities, taking courses, or volunteering for charities or civic duties.

For more information on the Age-Friendly Communities Recognition Program, including the application process, refer to the SSM website at www.skseniorsmechanism.ca or the age-friendly Saskatchewan website at www.agefriendlysk.ca.

