Saskatchewan Advances Initiative for Primary Care Nurse Practitioners to Provide Publicly Funded Health Services

The Government of Saskatchewan is asking for an expression of interest (EOI) from Nurse Practitioners (NPs) who want to deliver publicly funded primary care services.

This initiative will allow NPs to work to their full scope of practice, promote collaborative, team-based care, and increase access to primary care services for patients.

"We are committed to ensuring that every Saskatchewan resident has access to a primary care provider by 2028," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This new initiative creates more opportunities for Nurse Practitioners throughout the health system and improves access to primary care services across our province."

The expression of interest opens today. NPs who would like to be considered for this initiative should fill out the EOI by July 6 at midnight.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans in 2024 to develop a funding model that allows NPs to deliver publicly funded primary care services, such as health assessments, treating common illnesses and injuries and chronic disease management. This is the first step in the plan.

After EOIs are submitted, invitations to apply will be sent out in late July. Successful applicants will enter a contract developed by the Ministry of Health and will function as independent contractors.

The Ministry of Health will work with the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners (SANP) to implement this initiative.

"We are excited to see this project come to fruition, as it allows Nurse Practitioners to work both individually, and alongside primary care physicians and allied health professionals," SANP President Michelle O'Keefe said. "We appreciate the efforts by the Ministry of Health to provide Nurse Practitioners access to an innovative funding model that promotes team-based care."

Information sessions on this project will be held virtually on June 17 and 19, 2025. For more information on these sessions, this project or to fill out an EOI please visit: saskatchewan.ca.

