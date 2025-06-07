Government of Saskatchewan Increases Financial Assistance for Those Affected by Wildfire State of Emergency

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 7, 2025

Due to the wildfires affecting communities across Saskatchewan, today, Minister Tim McLeod, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), has increased financial assistance for those registered with the SPSA, raising the amount provided to the head of household to $40 per day, up from $20, and the additional members of a household would increase to $20 per day, up from $10. Bringing the daily maximum of $200 per day.

As of yesterday, there were 24 active wildfires in Saskatchewan and 33 communities have evacuated. To date this year, there have been 251 wildfires, well above the five-year average of 141.

"While we are hoping to soon have some individuals and families repatriated back to their communities, we know that some will have to continue to be evacuated as we deal with ensuring safe cleanup of these devasting wildfires," Saskatchewan Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Frontline crews and multiple agencies are working as quickly as possible to do so."

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided $15 million to the Canadian Red Cross to help Saskatchewan residents who have been displaced from their homes, as wildfires continue to threaten communities across the province.

The Canadian Red Cross is working closely with Indigenous leadership and all levels of government to provide emergency accommodations, personal services and critical information to people who have been forced from their homes.

If you are from an evacuated community and looking for information or support, please contact the Canadian Red Cross 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

For evacuees who have registered The SPSA's Emergency and Community Support (ECS) program, please call the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency 1-855-559-5502 to seek information or supports.

The SPSA's Emergency and Community Support (ECS) program is intended to meet the urgent, basic needs of Saskatchewan residents who have been displaced from their homes due to a disaster such as flooding or a forest fire, or any incident that forces people out of their homes.

The state of emergency is in effect until June 29, 2025, and can be extended, if necessary, to help address this unprecedented start of the fire season.

The SPSA has committed to providing daily updates on the current wildfire situation to ensure that Saskatchewan residents are provided with the most up to date information.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

