ADOT seeks public input on North-South Corridor in Pinal County

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input as it begins an engineering and environmental study for the North-South Corridor’s proposed northern segment spanning 20 miles between Apache Junction to Florence.

ADOT is formally initiating a Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Segment 1 of the North-South Corridor from US 60 to Arizona Farms Road. This phase will develop the purpose of and need for the proposed project, develop a preliminary range of alternatives for 400-foot-wide freeway alignments within the 1,500-foot corridor established in the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement, and review potential interchanges.

ADOT’s outreach for this study includes public meetings in May that will provide an overview of the study and seek input on a preliminary range of alternatives for the highway alignment and the project’s purpose and need. The public comment period lasts through June 10.

The corridor, also known as State Route 505, is under study to: enhance the area’s transportation network to accommodate the current and future population and employment growth; improve access to future development and other centers of activity; improve regional mobility; provide an alternative to and reduce congestion on Interstate 10; improve north-to-south connectivity; and integrate with the region’s transportation network.

The following public meetings are scheduled:

5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 15, Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction

5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20, Poston Butte High School, 32375 N. Gantzel Road, San Tan Valley

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 22. To participate:

Online: https://bit.ly/NSSegment1

Phone: 408.638.0968

Meeting number: 971 5032 1962

Webinar password: ADOTNSS1

Call-in password: 14405974

Spanish Audio Channel:

Phone: 669.444.9171

Meeting number: 970 2160 6058

Call-in password: 66865130

The same information will be presented at each meeting. Meeting presentations and materials will be posted to the study website at northsouth-segment1.com for those unable to attend.

A separate study will be conducted for Segment 2 of the North-South Corridor between Florence and I-10 in Eloy.

Ultimately this study between Apache Junction and Florence will:

Recommend a preferred alternative for the project alignment, interchange locations and other features based on engineering and environmental considerations as well as agency and public input

Develop and circulate for public review and comment a draft Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement and Design Concept Report that identifies the Recommended Build Alternative, which will be compared against the No Build, or do nothing, alternative

Prepare a final Environmental Impact Statement and Design Concept Report document identifying the Selected Alternative

Comments may be submitted in any of the following ways through June 10: