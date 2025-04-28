LSG Sky Chefs – Americas Becomes First U.S. Airline Caterer to Attain FSSC 22000 Certification at ORD Facility

LSG Sky Chefs Logo

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LSG Sky Chefs - Americas (Sky Chefs), the market leader in airline catering and culinary solutions, today announced that its Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) facility has been awarded the prestigious FSSC 22000 certification for food safety, making it the first airline caterer in the United States to achieve this distinguished recognition.FSSC 22000 is globally recognized, including by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for its rigorous standards in food safety, and this certification achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to food safety and quality in every step of the production process."We’re extremely proud to be the first U.S. airline caterer to earn the FSSC 22000 certification at our ORD facility," said CEO Greg Anderson, Sky Chefs. "This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in food safety and quality. Our dedicated team has built a robust, industry-leading food safety program that not only meets but exceeds global standards, ensuring that every meal we serve is safe, exceptional, and of the highest quality."“We lead the airline catering industry because we consistently push the boundaries, take proactive measures in maintaining superior safety protocols, and focus on providing innovative culinary solutions to our airline partners,” added Anderson. “We’ve only just begun with ORD, and we plan to scale elevated food safety certification across our entire network with the intent of becoming the industry leader in food safety.”For more information about Sky Chefs and its award-winning food safety program, please visit LSG Sky Chefs | Hygiene Standards or contact our media relations team at CommunicationsAmericas@lsg-group.com.About LSG Sky Chefs – AmericasLSG Sky Chefs for the Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating in approximately 50 airports across the Americas region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, LSG Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does.

