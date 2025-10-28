Pacific International Executive Search Announces Exclusive Partnership with Sky Chefs for Management Recruitment

Strategic Alliance Built on Track Record of Success, Placing 19 Transformational Leaders Since 2024

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific International Executive Search is pleased to announce an exclusive 12-month retained search partner agreement with LSG Sky Chefs Americas (Sky Chefs), the market leader in airline catering and hospitality services across North and Latin America. Under the agreement, Pacific International will leverage its deep expertise to identify and attract top-tier talent that aligns with Sky Chefs' culture of innovation, safety, service excellence, and operational leadership.The exclusive partnership formalizes and expands a highly successful collaboration that began in 2024. Pacific International's proven ability to deliver exceptional leadership talent to Sky Chefs has resulted in the placement of 19 transformational leaders within Sky Chefs, including high-profile appointments such as SVP of Human Resources Melissa Vieira and Chief Operating Officer Erik Olund. Pacific has supported Sky Chefs on critical searches ranging from General Manager to Senior Vice President level, including numerous hard-to-fill positions and confidential strategic projects.Adam Nuzie, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Pacific International Executive Search, commented: "We are honored to formalize this exclusive partnership with Sky Chefs. Over the past year, we've developed a deep understanding of Sky Chefs’ culture, operational excellence, and vision for the future. This partnership is a testament to the trust we've built and the transformational impact our placements have had on their business. We look forward to supporting Sky Chefs by continuing to identify and attract exceptional leaders who will drive its continued growth and innovation across the Americas."Greg Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Sky Chefs said: “Our success begins with our people. Attracting and empowering exceptional talent—especially within our leadership team—is at the heart of our commitment to service excellence and creating value for our clients. As we continue our transformation journey, having the right individuals in place reflects our dedication to fostering growth, collaboration, and a culture that drives our company forward.”The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to building high-performing leadership teams capable of navigating the evolving demands of the airline catering and hospitality industry.About Pacific International Executive SearchPacific International, a globally recognized retained executive search firm, is dedicated to empowering Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and high-growth companies in building high-impact C-suite, senior-level, and strategic leadership teams. Headquartered in London, UK, with regional offices in Philadelphia, PA, USA, and Düsseldorf, Germany, Pacific International is a Trusted Advisor shaping a future where organizations flourish with purpose and impact. By offering services beyond Executive Search, such as Leadership Skills Assessment and Succession Planning, they partner with their clients to help them build future-ready leadership teams that reflect the richness of perspectives needed to navigate and excel in today's dynamic business environment.About LSG Sky Chefs – AmericasLSG Sky Chefs for the Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating in approximately 60 airports across the Americas region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, LSG Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does.Media ContactMargaret JaouadiGlobal Marketing Manager at Pacific International Executive Searchmargaret.jaouadi@pacific-international.com

