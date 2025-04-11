LSG SKY CHEFS - AMERICAS WINS AIRLINE CATERER OF THE YEAR FOR NORTH AMERICA AT 2025 PAX INTERNATIONAL READERSHIP AWARDS

CEO Greg Anderson (center) and Chief Commercial Officer Tone Cresswell (right) accept the PAX International Readership Award for Airline Caterer of the Year for North America

Airline Catering Company Wins for Third Consecutive Year

This award is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in our transformation.” — Greg Anderson, CEO

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LSG Sky Chefs – Americas (Sky Chefs), the market leader in airline catering and culinary solutions, today announced it was named Airline Caterer of the Year for North America at the 2025 PAX International Readership Awards on April 9 during the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo in Hamburg, Germany. This is the third consecutive year the company has been honored with the award.“We are honored to once again be recognized for this prestigious award by PAX International readers, supporters and colleagues in the industry,” said Greg Anderson, CEO, LSG Sky Chefs – Americas. “One year ago, we embarked on a transformational journey, with a vision for elevating the culinary experience that reinforces our leadership position in delivering innovative airline catering solutions and exceptional service to our clients. This award is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in our transformation.”In the last year, the company has invested $60 million in a new fleet ; introduced modernized digital tools focused on operational and food safety, as well as efficiency; hired a number of key strategic positions; expanded its capability to gather data and insights to understand the rapid change of culinary with its clients; and view everything through a client-centric lens so it moves at the pace of its clients. All these efforts support Sky Chefs’ vision, which is to execute on a roadmap defined by client needs, driving transformation to improve performance and elevating the value it brings to its clients.About LSG Sky Chefs - AmericasLSG Sky Chefs for the Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating in nearly 50 airports across the Americas region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does.

